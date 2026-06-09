TenCate Supports Team Training Environments for FIFA World Cup 2026™

The scale of the tournament is placing increased attention on the training environments teams rely on throughout the competition, particularly facilities capable of supporting intensive daily use while maintaining consistent playing conditions. From elite national teams to youth and community-based programs, demand for high-quality playing surfaces continues to expand as the sport gains momentum across the country.

TenCate develops and manufactures systems used across professional sports, community recreation, and training environments worldwide. The company supports the full lifecycle of a field, from research and field testing to manufacturing, installation, and long-term maintenance. With manufacturing origins dating back to 1704 and decades of innovation in sports surfaces, the company brings an integrated, on-the-ground approach to delivering consistent field performance.

"The FIFA World Cup represents one of the most important moments in global sport," said Joe Fields, President of TenCate Americas. "Teams spend far more time training and recovering during a tournament than they do playing matches. That makes consistency and field availability incredibly important throughout the competition."

Each participating national team selects a dedicated training site that serves as its operational home throughout the tournament. These locations function as a central base where teams arrive ahead of their first match and manage daily preparation, including training sessions, recovery, team meetings, and staff operations, returning between matches over the course of the competition.

These environments play a critical role before and throughout the tournament, where field quality and consistency directly impact daily preparation. As teams arrive, establish their routines, and compete on the global stage, these facilities become focal points for team operations, media activity, and fan interest, extending the presence of the World Cup into communities beyond official match venues.

Select training sites serving as home bases for FIFA World Cup teams feature natural and synthetic turf projects from TenCate's premier design and installation companies:

Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri will serve as the Team Base Camp for England, operating as the team's primary home throughout the tournament as players, coaches, and staff prepare for competition.

The Philadelphia Union Sportsplex in Chester, Pennsylvania, anchored by Subaru Park and the adjacent WSFS Bank Sportsplex, will serve as the home base for Côte d'Ivoire. The team will train and operate from the campus throughout the tournament.

RWJBarnabas Health Red Bulls Performance Center, the brand-new training facility of the New York Red Bulls (MLS) in Columbia Park, New Jersey, will be the primary preparation site for Brazil. Teams will train and conduct day-to-day activities from these locations throughout the tournament.

The Pingry School in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, will be the base for the Moroccan team where they will train and prepare for the competition.

Nu Stadium, the new home for Inter Mimi CF, is hosting training, matches, and related World Cup activities for four national teams: Haiti, Turkey, Scotland, and New Zealand. This complex is part of a broader tournament presence across South Florida.

Miami Dade College – Kendall Campus in Miami, Florida, will serve as the base camp for Team One, the World Cup referees and officials. This facility was purpose-built with input from FIFA to be a high-performance training and preparation environment, designed to support the rigorous demands of match officials with consistent, top-tier playing surfaces.

By combining material development, manufacturing, and field construction, TenCate can evaluate how surfaces perform under intensive daily use and varying climate conditions.

With more than 24,500 fields installed globally, TenCate supports soccer infrastructure ranging from community fields to elite training environments across more than 110 countries.

About TenCate

TenCate develops and manufactures systems for sports, play, and recreation applications worldwide. The company operates across research, manufacturing, installation, and recycling, supporting projects in more than 110 countries.

For more information, visit www.tencategrass.us.

Contact:

Erica Rumpke

[email protected]

513-484-6795

SOURCE TenCate Grass Americas