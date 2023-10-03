TenCate/Polyloom is Named a Supplier Partner of the Year by The Home Depot

DAYTON, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TenCate (Polyloom) today announced that it has been named Partner of the Year for the Flooring Department at The Home Depot's 2023 Supplier Partnership Meeting. These annual awards recognize outstanding companies and products that make tackling projects easier and more efficient for the Pro and DIYer.

"We are incredibly honored to be named a Partner of the Year by The Home Depot," said Joe Fields, President and CEO of TenCate Americas. "Synthetic turf is increasingly being adopted as a sustainable alternative to natural grass as people become more aware of the environmental impacts that natural grass can have in terms of water and resource use. We are proud to do our part to offer superior artificial turf products that deliver on performance and for the environment."

TenCate offers multiple synthetic turf products at The Home Depot under the GREENLINE Artificial Grass, Lifeproof with Petproof Technology and TrafficMaster brands. As the world's leading manufacturer, distributor, and installer of synthetic turf for sports and landscape applications, Tencate offers turf products that provide homeowners with best-in-class look, feel and performance for a variety of applications.

GREENLINE Artificial Grass, Lifeproof with Petproof Technology and TrafficMaster turf products are available in The Home Depot stores or at www.HomeDepot.com.

About TenCate

TenCate is the world's leading manufacturer, distributor and installer of synthetic turf solutions for sports and landscape applications. TenCate Americas headquarters are in Dalton, Ga. With manufacturing facilities in the United States, Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, the company serves customers in more than 40 countries with a suite of well-known brands. The company is fully vertically integrated, which enables it to control the full chain from R&D, through manufacturing, installation, maintenance and now, recycling. For more information, please visit www.tencategrass.com.

Media Contact

Erica Rumpke

Director of Marketing, TenCate

513-484-6795

[email protected]

SOURCE Tencate