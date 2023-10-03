TenCate/Polyloom is Named a Supplier Partner of the Year by The Home Depot

News provided by

Tencate

03 Oct, 2023, 08:37 ET

DAYTON, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TenCate (Polyloom) today announced that it has been named Partner of the Year for the Flooring Department at The Home Depot's 2023 Supplier Partnership Meeting. These annual awards recognize outstanding companies and products that make tackling projects easier and more efficient for the Pro and DIYer.

"We are incredibly honored to be named a Partner of the Year by The Home Depot," said Joe Fields, President and CEO of TenCate Americas. "Synthetic turf is increasingly being adopted as a sustainable alternative to natural grass as people become more aware of the environmental impacts that natural grass can have in terms of water and resource use. We are proud to do our part to offer superior artificial turf products that deliver on performance and for the environment."

TenCate offers multiple synthetic turf products at The Home Depot under the GREENLINE Artificial Grass, Lifeproof with Petproof Technology and TrafficMaster brands. As the world's leading manufacturer, distributor, and installer of synthetic turf for sports and landscape applications, Tencate offers turf products that provide homeowners with best-in-class look, feel and performance for a variety of applications.

GREENLINE Artificial Grass, Lifeproof with Petproof Technology and TrafficMaster turf products are available in The Home Depot stores or at www.HomeDepot.com.

About TenCate

TenCate is the world's leading manufacturer, distributor and installer of synthetic turf solutions for sports and landscape applications. TenCate Americas headquarters are in Dalton, Ga. With manufacturing facilities in the United States, Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, the company serves customers in more than 40 countries with a suite of well-known brands. The company is fully vertically integrated, which enables it to control the full chain from R&D, through manufacturing, installation, maintenance and now, recycling. For more information, please visit www.tencategrass.com.

Media Contact

Erica Rumpke
Director of Marketing, TenCate
513-484-6795
[email protected]

SOURCE Tencate

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.