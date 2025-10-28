TenCate's Pivot® Performance Turf Racks Up Early Victories, Installed in 30 States and Canada

"Pivot is the most significant advancement our industry has ever seen," said Joe Fields, President and CEO of TenCate Americas. "Pivot plays like natural grass, requires no performance infill, lasts longer than conventional turf and can be recycled. It's outperforming the competition, and it's earning trust fast."

Developed by TenCate's Center for Turf Innovation, Pivot was engineered from the ground up to replicate the performance of elite natural grass. To perfect the design, researchers gathered data from college and professional athletes wearing biosensors while training and competing on Pivot turf. That real-world feedback helped fine-tune the surface to deliver the ideal balance of grip, give, stability and speed — all critical traits athletes rely on to perform at their best.

"It almost feels like you're on Bermuda grass. When you walk on it, it feels similar, and then it plays similar," said Brad Goewey, Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Centralia High School in Illinois. "We're very pleased with the way it's compared to our grass field."

Pivot's impact goes beyond performance for players. The turf system was designed to reduce environmental impact and set a new standard for durability. Among its features:

Lasts up to 50% longer than conventional turf systems and can be recycled at the end of its lifespan.

B acked by an industry-first 12-year warranty.

acked by an industry-first 12-year warranty. Needs no performance infill, meaning Pivot requires fewer materials and less energy to install.

meaning Pivot requires fewer materials and less energy to install. Substantially reduces plastic shedding because there's no abrasive infill to wear down fibers or migrate out of the turf.

Zero detectable PAHs or lead , meeting California Prop 65 requirements and FIFA, NCAA and NFL testing criteria.

, meeting California Prop 65 requirements and FIFA, NCAA and NFL testing criteria. Requires no mowing, watering, fertilizing or pesticide applications like grass — cutting emissions, reducing pollution and conserving water.

"Pivot is more than a new product — it's the next generation of synthetic turf," said Dr. Colin Young, Global Director of Research and Development at TenCate, who has been studying playing surfaces and ways to improve them for more than 20 years. "This is the first system that hits all the marks in terms of playability, sustainability and durability."

Pivot features a dense, grass-like surface with 200% more individual fibers than competitive systems, supported by a proprietary blend of TenCate's proven Extended Play (XP) yarns and newly developed fiber technology. It's available in three face weights and more than 10 colors to meet a wide range of needs.

Pivot is typically installed with Pivot® Cool, TenCate's non-toxic, mineral-based cooling agent that helps dissipate heat and reduce surface temperatures during warm weather. The amount of Pivot Cool has been precisely calculated to reduce surface temperature without direct player contact, surface visibility or tracking associated with performance-based infills.

With more installations underway every month, TenCate is aiming to build on this early success. A U.S. map on the Playing for Keeps website shows the numerous locations that have chosen Pivot for their fields.

"Demand for Pivot has taken off because game-changing products like this don't come along very often," Fields said. "The incredible response from programs across the country confirms what we believed all along: Pivot is setting a new standard for synthetic turf. This is the surface coaches, athletes and facility managers have been hoping for."

Learn more about Pivot and TenCate's commitment to performance and sustainability, by visiting the Pivot webpage.

About TenCate

TenCate is the world's leading manufacturer, distributor and installer of synthetic turf systems for sports and landscape applications. Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, with manufacturing operations in the U.S., Netherlands, U.K., and U.A.E., TenCate serves customers in more than 40 countries. As a fully integrated company, TenCate manages the full turf lifecycle — from R&D and production to installation, maintenance, and recycling. Learn more at www.tencategrass.us.

TenCate Grass Americas