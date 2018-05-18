The owner of WeChat, the ‎China's most popular social-networking ‎platform, has ‎reported solid revenue growth in every quarter in the last two years. The impressive ‎performance was due to strength in its core ‎businesses as well as the cloud ‎computing, online entertainment and ‎payments segments.‎

The company also raised its second quarter revenue forecast to growth of ‎‎57 to 63 ‎percent, topping the most optimistic of analyst estimates. ‎

Commenting on the results, Chief Research‎ Analyst at Akita Matsui Trading, Omori Matsuyo said: "Tencent has made some high-profile investments in ‎recent months, which ‎made substantial contributions to it top line growth ‎over the first quarter."‎

By noon, Tencent shares were up 5 percent in ‎the benchmark Hang Seng ‎Index, adding $22 billion to the ‎company's market capitalization. They had ‎increased as much as 10 ‎percent in May, hitting a lifetime ‎closing peak of ‎HK$416 in Hong Kong. ‎

Tencent posted a 61 percent jump in quarterly net profit, which was reported ‎at 23.29 billion yuan ($3.66 billion), ‎beating forecasts of 17.5 billion yuan, ‎though revenues from some ‎product lines grew slower than expected. ‎

Max Harrington, Head of Corporate Equities at Akita Matsui Trading added: "Fueled by ‎‎advertising and online games, digital content subscriptions remain a ‎‎booming business and we don't see any signs of slow down or ‎deterioration. ‎Even on the domestic front, Tencent has continued to grow massively ‎‎similar to its rivals, such as Alibaba."‎

Tencent's strong metrics were also led by the company's forays into ‎multiple markets. ‎The Shenzhen-based firm has been looking for fresh ‎revenues streams such as its newly launched ‎mini games platform. The positive sentiment has ‎continued this year, with ‎Tencent's stock price ‎surging over 15 percent YTD ‎in 2018.‎

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tencent-beats-forecasts-as-profit-surges-60-in-first-quarter-reports-akita-matsui-trading-300651274.html

SOURCE Akita Matsui Trading