Tencent Cloud and 3D AI Studio Scale Generative AI 3D Content Creation Following Strategic Partnership

BARCELONA, Spain, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, highlighted the progress of its partnership with 3D AI Studio, a next‑generation, AI‑powered 3D content creation platform. Building on a collaboration launched in November 2025, the two companies are co-developing advanced, scalable AI-powered solutions to meet growing global demand for high-quality 3D content from designers, developers, and creators worldwide.

Consumers now expect 3D experiences to be fast, reliable, and visually consistent. For 3D AI Studio, ensuring dependable 3D model generation was critical to building user trust and engagement. As a B2C SaaS product, the company faced challenges in handling highly variable demand with sudden usage spikes, while avoiding inconsistent outputs or failed generations—issues that quickly become visible in consumer workflows. The company needed a solution that could deliver production-grade stability and scalability without the cost and complexity of developing and maintaining its own heavy infrastructure.

To address these challenges, 3D AI Studio adopted Tencent HY 3D Global as the backbone of its core feature. Powered by Tencent's self-developed generative AI model, HY 3D Global delivers API-based services that enable high-quality generation and processing of 3D models. This solution helps professional creators reduce production costs and accelerate model creation, while also lowering the barrier for everyday users to engage in 3D modeling. By integrating this API, 3D AI Studio gained the reliability, scalability, and speed it needed to deliver a stable, high-performance experience even under fluctuating demand. This allowed the company to allocate more resources to product quality and user experience, accelerate its feature roadmap and avoid the overhead of building and maintaining a full infrastructure stack internally.

3D AI Studio has also benefited from direct access to Tencent Cloud's development team, enabling fast support and rapid resolution of technical issues. This responsiveness was critical in helping the team move from testing to production quickly and maintain a rapid iteration cadence. The collaboration has since evolved beyond a traditional client relationship into a product‑centric partnership focused on co‑innovation.

Since partnering with Tencent Cloud in November 2025, 3D AI Studio has scaled rapidly, regaining market share and accelerating product innovation. The platform empowers users to generate high-quality 3D models, scenes, and assets from simple text prompts or images. By harnessing cutting-edge generative AI, it significantly lowers the barrier to 3D content creation, making the process faster and more accessible for designers, developers, and creators.

Fred Sun, General Manager of Tencent Cloud Europe, said, "We are delighted to partner with 3D AI Studio to bring advanced 3D generation capabilities to designers, developers and consumers worldwide. This collaboration underscores Tencent Cloud's commitment to empowering innovators with scalable, reliable cloud solutions that drive industry transformation. We believe this partnership will accelerate the adoption of generative AI in 3D content creation, opening new opportunities across gaming, design, and immersive experiences."

Jan Hammer, Founder & CEO of 3D AI Studio, said, "Tencent Cloud has been instrumental in helping us deliver fast, dependable 3D generation to our users. Their technical excellence and responsive support have enabled us to iterate rapidly, reduce overhead, and bring new features to market with confidence. As we continue to expand globally, this partnership enables us to push the boundaries of 3D creativity, making high-quality content creation accessible to millions more designers, developers, and everyday creators."

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About 3D AI Studio:

3D AI Studio is a next-generation AI-powered platform for 3D content creation, used by over one million designers, developers, and creators worldwide. The platform enables users to generate fully textured, production-ready 3D models from images, text, or sketches in seconds, all directly in the browser. With a comprehensive suite of tools spanning 3D generation, AI texturing, retopology, rigging, and multi-format export, 3D AI Studio is committed to making professional 3D creation fast, accessible, and scalable for individuals and teams across gaming, e-commerce, AR/VR, and digital media.

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