Tencent Cloud and Boston Consulting Group Announce Strategic Alliance

HONG KONG, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises around the world have been strengthening international collaboration in order to boost economic recovery in the post-pandemic era. Leveraging the innovations, resources and advantages of both parties, Tencent Cloud today announced its strategic alliance with globally renowned Boston Consulting Group (BCG), carrying out cooperation in a range of areas, including finance and retail, to help enterprises in their digital transformation. In the future, the cooperation will be extended to Asia Pacific and around the world to jointly explore the development of localized digital solutions.

Amid the pandemic, leaders of every industry are exploring ways to bolster the digital transformation of enterprises. However, the transformation requires professional consulting agencies to advice on many aspects such as corporate strategy, business model and organizational transformation, among others. It also requires strong technical service providers to offer solutions based on new technologies such as cloud computing, big data, AI and IoT, to enable the launch of digital projects.

Under the alliance, Tencent Cloud and BCG will carry out cooperation in various fields, including finance and retail, together to facilitate digital transformation in enterprises, and to provide enterprise architecture design for enterprises' access to the cloud. In addition, talent has been a key element in digital transformation – together, both parties will offer staff enablement solutions, moving employees' work and training online through tools such as Tencent Cloud's AI, Tencent Agile Product Development (TAPD) and WeCom, to enhance collaboration, efficiency and creativity of employees.

In the future, the alliance between Tencent Cloud and BCG will be extended to Asia Pacific and the global market. Being one of the top five global cloud service providers, Tencent Cloud's infrastructures have already covered 27 geographic regions on five continents. Since April 2021, Tencent Cloud has launched new data centers in Bangkok in Thailand, Jakarta in Indonesia, Singapore, Tokyo in Japan, among others, offering more localized services to local enterprises.

As a global top management consulting services company which has established for more than 50 years, BCG is proud to add Tencent Cloud into its growing ecosystem of alliances. In 2020, BCG was recognized as a pioneer in the digital business transformation service industry by Forrester, an international authoritative research institution. Recently, it has been ranked as a leader in digital strategy consulting services industry by IDC. Apart from the launch of digital centers in San Francisco and Paris, BCG has also launched a digital center in Shenzhen, providing governments and enterprises in the Greater China, Asia Pacific as well as global customers with consulting services on digital solutions.

In the post-pandemic era, as every industry around the world is accelerating their digital transformation journey, the internet infrastructure in the Southeast Asia region is still being developed. Many enterprises are in need of technical support provided by cloud providers in their digital transformation. Leveraging the innovations, resources and advantages of both parties, Tencent Cloud will join hands with BCG to strengthen their cooperation in the international market, providing digital solutions to meet local needs, and ultimately helping to boost economic recovery.

