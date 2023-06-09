Tencent Cloud Database Recognized by 2023 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems

HONG KONG, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner Inc. has released its industry intelligence report, Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems, which named Tencent Distributed SQL (TDSQL) as a Strong Performer and included Tencent Cloud in Asia/Pacific Customers' Choice Quadrant, receiving a recommendation rate of 97% from customers.

According to Gartner, "In the cloud DBMS market, Gartner Peer Insights has published 2,449 reviews and ratings in the 18-month period ending 31 March 2023". Tencent Cloud has been recognized by 2023 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems, evaluated as an Asia/Pacific Customers' Choice. 97% of customers expressed their willingness to recommend Tencent Cloud's database products and services.

Tencent Cloud's Database Management System (DBMS) product matrix includes the distributed OLTP database Tencent Distributed SQL (TDSQL), KeeWiDB for KV store, CTSDB for Time Series, KonisGraph for Graph, and Tencent Big Data Suite (TBDS).

Due to our continuous product innovation and collaboration with ecosystem partners, TDSQL has been adopted by more than 500,000 customers across multiple sectors such as finance, public services, telecommunications and manufacturing, with footprints in Asia Pacific, Japan and Europe.

In terms of product capability, TDSQL has now covered different types of database engine products including financial-level distribution, cloud-native and analytical databases that provide industry-leading high availability capabilities, separating cloud computation and cloud storage, data warehouse and enterprise-level security, as well as other comprehensive products and services such as intelligent operation, maintenance platform and serverless service.

Currently, TDSQL boasts a core code rate of 100% self-development and manages more than 500,000 nodes. Its single-instance storage scale has reached PB level, meeting the requirements for financial disaster recovery. Its number of requests for single-instance storage exceeds 10 billion times per day, reaching the milestone of serving customer resources with one million cores and one hundred PB storage.

In March of this year, Tencent Cloud's TDSQL achieved a remarkable feat by topping the "Olympics" of the database world. It successfully passed the TPC-C benchmark test, setting a new world record by achieving a performance of 814 million transactions per minute (tpmC).

Tencent Cloud for its database has been recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™, and was named as a Niche Player in the 2022 report, Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems. In terms of OLTP, TDSQL ranked first among domestic vendors in use cases of OLTP transactions and lightweight transactions, according to the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Operational Use Cases.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems, May 29, 2023.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems, 13 December 2022.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Operational Use Cases, December 2022.

