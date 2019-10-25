Tencent Cloud has an overall Rating of 4.5 out of 5 in Gartner's Voice of the Customer: CDN Services report, based on 15 reviews, as of 31 August 2019(*)

Since October 2015, more than 260,000 reviews across more than 340 markets have been posted to Gartner Peer Insights. In markets where there is enough data, Gartner Peer Insights recognizes the vendors that are the most highly rated by their customers through the Customers' Choice distinction. This peer-rated distinction can be a useful complement to expert opinion, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.

As of 31 Aug. 2019, Tencent Cloud has 93 percent of whom expressed their willingness to recommend the service, based on 15 reviews. In addition, customers also thought highly of the Tencent Cloud CDN's service capabilities, as of 31 Aug. 2019, Tencent Cloud has an Evaluation and Contracting rating of 4.6 out of 5 in the Service Capabilities, based on 15 reviews. The solution was also described by customers as an Excellent service for its proven background performance in service process, planning and switching, delivery and execution.

Tencent Cloud has also made significant progress in applying its CDN solution across various industries. The customers who reviewed Tencent Cloud CDN are mainly engaged in the service, manufacturing, communications and financial sectors. Over the past year, Tencent Cloud has consolidated its leadership position in the internet sector and continues to be one of the top vendors in terms of market share in the game, e-commerce, short video, live streaming and lifestyle service segments.(***) Additionally, Tencent Cloud is working with partners to facilitate the digital transformation of government offices as well as of the financial, manufacturing and retail sectors. Tencent Cloud's increasingly expanding partner ecosystem now consists of over 6,000 partners

Tencent Holdings (Tencent Cloud) had previously been mentioned as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for CDN Services report(****) for two consecutive years. As one of the service providers that fully meet Gartner's functionality requirements. This is sourced from Gartner other report: Market Guide for CDN Services, Published: 27 June 2019 ID: G00386502. With the combination of Tencent Cloud's proprietary GSLB scheduling and their CDN's global real-time quality monitoring system, Tencent Cloud CDN accurately routes user requests to the optimal access nodes and provides customers with reliable and efficient acceleration services, ensuring seamless cross-regional access without risk of failed communications and elimination of latency even when connecting customers around the world to a single server. Tencent Cloud provides its customers with network bandwidth exceeding 100Tbps with over 1,100 nodes throughout China and some 200 nodes across more than 50 countries and regions outside mainland China.

Tencent Cloud CDN comes with various safety features, including protection against attacks up to 100 Gbps with a single node. With all the nodes combined, the CDN service can defend against DDoS attacks exceeding 2Tbps. The high-quality, secure CDN solution provides customers with safe and stable acceleration services across multiple business scenarios.

Cloud computing solution providers have become a key player in the CDN market, the landscape of which continues to change as services and technologies increasingly impact customers' decision-making process.

