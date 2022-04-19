Tencent Cloud Introduces Lighthouse Server Services for SMEs, Developers

Easy-to-use and cost-effective cloud server services with out-of-the-box features for lightweight business scenarios

SME Booster Program launched to provide up to USD500 exclusive rebate packages and various product free trials to SMEs

HONG KONG, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More and more businesses are seeing the benefits of cloud usage, with a scale going beyond large corporations and reaching more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in recent years. Furthermore, individual developers are relying on cloud-based solutions seeing how easy they are to calculate and how they can be adapted as required. To cover the needs of more SMEs and developers, Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today introduced Lighthouse, a one-stop cloud server service that is suitable for lightweight business scenarios.

Tencent Cloud Lighthouse comes with the following out-of-the-box features that are tailored for SMEs and developers:

Easy to use – With one-stop integration of basic cloud services, including computing, storage, and network, Lighthouse makes the creation and management of cloud servers and applications simple and intuitive.

– With one-stop integration of basic cloud services, including computing, storage, and network, Lighthouse makes the creation and management of cloud servers and applications simple and intuitive. One-click app deployment – Lighthouse provides a rich set of out-of-the-box app images and preconfigured software stacks for websites, blogs, forums, and other application systems which allow users to deploy apps in seconds.

– Lighthouse provides a rich set of out-of-the-box app images and preconfigured software stacks for websites, blogs, forums, and other application systems which allow users to deploy apps in seconds. Cost-effective packages – The packages for computing, storage, and network resources as well as high bandwidth/traffic packages are available to make the deployments highly cost-effective.

– The packages for computing, storage, and network resources as well as high bandwidth/traffic packages are available to make the deployments highly cost-effective. Unified Operations and Maintenance – From servers to applications, operations and maintenance can be carried out from a single unified management console of Lighthouse.

The product features of Tencent Cloud Lighthouse allow it to be the ideal solution for SMEs and developers in different scenarios, such as building websites, web applications, mini programs, mini games, online stores, cloud storage, image hosting, audio/video services, building development and test environment. With Lighthouse, they can deploy applications with cost-effective resource packages and popular open-source software already preconfigured at a favourable price. Find out more about the billing package at: https://intl.cloud.tencent.com/document/product/1103/41403?lang=en&pg=

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "As we usher in the new digital era, there's a surge in demand for cloud technologies, particularly with SMEs and the developer community around the world. As one of the world's leading cloud service providers, we are committed to empowering businesses of all sizes and fields to embrace digital transformation. We are pleased to introduce Tencent Cloud Lighthouse, a simplified and easy-to-use cloud server product that can assist them as they embark on their cloudification journey efficiently."

Tencent Cloud also recently launched the SME Booster Program, offering SMEs up to USD500 exclusive rebate packages, various product free trials and promotional offers, including Lighthouse. The special offers are suitable for various scenarios including website building, application cloudification, cloud migration, application or content acceleration, and audio and video solutions. Businesses and developers interested in trying Tencent Cloud's high-quality services can find out more about the Program and sign up at https://intl.cloud.tencent.com/campaign/SMEPromotion.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's fastest-growing cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of education, finance, healthcare, gaming, media and entertainment, property, retail, travel and transportation.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud