Tencent Cloud Launches Certification Programs for Beginner and Advanced Cloud Practitioners

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced the launch of cloud courses aimed at both beginner and advanced practitioners on online learning platform Coursera, with opportunities to get certifications upon passing examinations through Credly and Kryterion, respectively. The move marks a significant milestone for Tencent Cloud, which is now among a list of international cloud solution providers who grant certifications for aspiring cloud personnel.

To provide cloud practitioners access to insights and knowledge they can use to hone their craft, Tencent Cloud has rolled out two initial offerings:

Practitioner : A course for cloud professionals who are interested in learning about Tencent Cloud's products and services, equipping them with a foundational knowledge in cloud computing and preparing them for the Tencent Cloud Practitioner examination. After completing this course, participants will be able to explain the different features, advantages, use cases and billing methods of core Tencent Cloud products .

Solutions Architect Associate: Designed for cloud professionals who are interested in learning about Tencent Cloud's architecture, this course provides participants with a foundational knowledge in cloud architecture design and prepares them for the Tencent Cloud Solutions Architect Associate examination. Upon completion of this course, the participants will be able to design cloud solutions that incorporate the principles of high availability, high security, high scalability and cost optimization.

After completing either course, the participants can proceed with their examinations on Kryterion and qualified candidates will be granted certifications by Tencent Cloud via Credly.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "In the age of global digitalization, Tencent Cloud aims to address the demand for internationally recognized cloud architects and experts by empowering more aspiring cloud practitioners and equipping them with valuable knowledge. Through our beginner and advanced online courses, we can also grant them more opportunities to apply their learned craft through full certifications. These initial courses, as well as the other ones that will follow throughout the year, is part of Tencent Cloud's contributions to a highly digitalized world along with other international cloud service providers."

As part of Tencent Cloud's commitment to training cloud talents, more online certification programs will be offered soon, including SysOps Associate, Solutions Architect Professional, and Developer Associate.

Find out more about the certification programs at: https://intl.cloud.tencent.com/dynamic/insights/sample-article/100187

Tencent Cloud is a secure, reliable and high-performance public cloud service provider that fuses Tencent's infrastructure-building capabilities with the advantages of its massive user platform and ecosystem. Tencent Cloud provides global access and a rich array of services to governments and organizations that need advanced infrastructure and a resilient environment, such as those in the online games, live broadcast and financial services sectors.

As a strong testimony to Tencent Cloud's top-notch security standard and competitive services in the global cloud computing industry, Tencent Cloud was recently named Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Best Practice Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in Global Cloud Industry. It has also earned more than 20 international certifications, including but not limited to ISO22301, ISO27001, ISO20000, ISO9001, Trusted Cloud Services, CSA STAR, the Outsourced Service Provider Audit Report (OSPAR) standard and the Multi-Tier Cloud Security Standard (MTCS SS).

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud is Tencent's cloud services brand, providing industry-leading cloud products and services to organizations and enterprises across the world. Leveraging its robust data center infrastructures around the world, Tencent integrates cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, Internet of Things, security and other advanced technologies with smart enterprise scenarios. At the same time, we provide a holistic smart enterprise solution for sectors including finance, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy and radio & television.

