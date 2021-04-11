Tencent Cloud Launches its First Internet Data Centre in Indonesia to Meet Growing Demand for Digitalization

Industry-leading cloud products and services provide support to businesses in Asia , strengthening Tencent Cloud's global footprint with established infrastructure spanning across 27 regions and 61 availability zones

Reinforcing its commitment to Southeast Asia , Tencent Cloud's Indonesia IDC provides better service to the company's growing list of customers in the region, including Aestron, Bank Neo Commerce, JOOX and WeTV

HONG KONG, April 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of Tencent, today announced the launch of its first Internet Data Centre (IDC) in Indonesia, further emphasizing its commitment to addressing the ever-growing business needs in Indonesia and Asia. Deploying its industry-leading cloud offerings across the region, Tencent Cloud further strengthens its global footprint through the significant launch of the new IDC – the latest addition to its growing infrastructure network that now spans across 27 region and 61 availability zones.

As Indonesia is one of the fastest growing public cloud markets in Asia Pacific with a CAGR of 25 percent and expected to increase its market size to US$0.8 billion by 2023[1], the new IDC in the country is positioned to fulfil the growing need for cloud services in Indonesia and in the region.

Located in the CBD of Jakarta, Tencent Cloud's latest IDC is now in full operation, completing the backbone access and networking of all major Indonesian and global internet services providers, and combining Tencent Cloud's own high-quality border gateway protocol to cover the entire country. The launch of the IDC in Indonesia enables Tencent Cloud to be closer to its customers and users, reducing access delays to data and applications and helping businesses and organizations in the country accelerate their digital transformation. It also helps customers meet regulatory and compliance requirements, providing more disaster recovery options in the whole APAC region.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "With a population of 270 million, Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world and the largest economy in Southeast Asia. Given that its population structure is younger, it has a huge internet demographic dividend and its mobile internet market is quickly developing. We are excited to launch our first Tencent Cloud IDC in Indonesia, aiming to help fully reach the peak of the country's promising cloud computing potential. We are also proud of how the new IDC epitomizes our commitment to addressing current and future business needs in Indonesia and Asia, while strengthening our global network which now connects 27 regions and 61 availability zones."

The establishment of the new IDC will support the growing needs of a wide range of industries, from financial services, internet and e-commerce to entertainment, gaming and education, including:

Digital Bank

Bank Neo Commerce (BNC)

BNC, one of the progressive digital banks in Indonesia, has a core system with a fully operational Tencent Distributed Database (TDSQL), the first time for Tencent Cloud to have brought TDSQL overseas, boosting Indonesia's internet architecture for its financial services industry.

Tjandra Gunawan, President Director of BNC, said, "The launch of the new Tencent Cloud IDC in Indonesia is a much-welcomed boost in the already fully operational TDSQL in BNC's core system, which continues to enhance our business through financial technology. We look forward to reaping the benefits of this new development, which will in turn allow us to further serve our customers' evolving needs. Through this collaboration with Tencent Cloud, BNC emphasizes its commitment to provide the best technology product services as we understand that data security and privacy are very crucial in the digital technology industry."

Entertainment

JOOX

JOOX, Asia's most dedicated music and entertainment streaming platform, was supported by Tencent Cloud on a range of entertainment offerings, including music streaming and karaoke singing with its massive processing capability for lyrics and audio timeline smart matching, as well as concert livestreaming and video on demand. In particular, Tencent Cloud supported the live broadcasting of many global music events on JOOX, including the annual Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), which benefited from Tencent Cloud's advanced and reliable technology, such as its low latency, real-time translation and high scalability.

Peter May, Head of JOOX Indonesia, said, "Through the launch of Tencent Cloud's first IDC in Indonesia, JOOX looks forward to bringing more and enhanced entertainment experiencess to music fans in the country. We are glad to have the support of Tencent Cloud through its reliable and high-performances services to make sure that Indonesian music lovers can enjoy songs and music programs online in the safety of their homes."

Aestron

Aestron, offers an enterprise platform as a service for real-time communication (RTC) solutions, has formed a strategic collaboration with Tencent Cloud leveraging Aestron's global market layout and Tencent Cloud's capabilities and ecological advantages. Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Aestron's platform infrastructure helps companies reach more than 400 million monthly active users in more than 150 countries.

Aestron powers some of the world's most popular live-streaming, short-form video, and instant messaging apps. Tencent Cloud will join hands with Aestron, to launch new audio and video solutions, and provide quality services for the global market including Indonesia.

WeTV

WeTV, an entertainment platform in Asia, goes hand-in-hand with Tencent Cloud to fully realize its commitment to creating a comfortable viewing experience for every user. In Indonesia, WeTV delivers Asian premium selection with amazing features such as options for Indonesian audio and subtitles, high-quality image and interactive, real-time comments. WeTV also takes pride in providing a platform for local content made by Indonesian youths, such as the WeTV Originals "Imperfect The Series" and "Kisah Untuk Geri," to find a global audience.

Lesley Simpson, Country Manager, WeTV Indonesia, said, "WeTV's commitment to consistently bring only the best to fans of Asian entertainment makes us inseparable from the support provided by Tencent Cloud. We are excited to reap the benefits of the new IDC in Indonesia, which will further enhance and improve the already reliable and high-quality service of Tencent Cloud, allowing us to create an even more unrivalled viewing experience for our users."

With 24/7 security and infrastructure support, Tencent Cloud's IDC in Indonesia attained certifications that prove its high-level safety and security standards, namely the Uptime Institute Tier III - Design & Facility, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, ISO 14001 and SNI (local standard).

Tencent Cloud is a secure, reliable and high-performance public cloud service provider that integrates Tencent's infrastructure-building capabilities with the advantages of its massive user platform and ecosystem. Tencent Cloud provides global access and a rich array of services to governments and organizations that need advanced infrastructure and a resilient environment, such as those in the online games, live broadcast, and financial services sectors.

Tencent Cloud is Tencent's cloud services brand, providing industry-leading cloud products and services to organizations and enterprises across the world. Leveraging its robust data center infrastructures around the world, Tencent integrates cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, Internet of Things, security and other advanced technologies with smart enterprise scenarios. At the same time, we provide a holistic smart enterprise solution for sectors including finance, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy and radio & television.

[1] Boston Consulting Group: Indonesia's Market Report.

