Tencent Cloud Named in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services

Tencent Cloud has been recognized in Magic Quadrant for the third consecutive year as a Niche Player, for completeness of vision and ability to execute

HONG KONG, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud – the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced that it has been recognized as a Niche Player in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services (CIPS). This is the third consecutive year for Tencent Cloud to be named in Gartner Magic Quadrant.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for CIPS evaluates vendors in infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and integrated platform as a service (PaaS) offerings. The evaluation criteria analyze the vendor's strengths and cautions in its Executive Ability – encompassing product and service, overall viability, sales execution and pricing, market responsiveness, market execution, as well as customer experience and operations; and Completeness of Vision – which considers market understanding, marketing strategy, sales strategy, offering and product strategy, business model, vertical and industry strategy, innovation, and geographic strategy.

We believe Tencent Cloud's recognition as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant is attributed to its focus on serving multinationals in China or Chinese multinationals expanding overseas, as well as its investments in network capabilities to support the low latencies required for gaming workloads along with low-code platforms, video on demand, security, database and virtual video meeting services.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "We are pleased to once again be recognized by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for CIPS for three consecutive years. We believe this is proof and testament to our mission of constantly evolving and improving for the benefit of our customers and clients."

Tencent Cloud now operates in 26 regions and 70 availability zones worldwide, underlining its commitment to IaaS cloud infrastructure global deployment. In 2021 and early 2022, Tencent Cloud added new availability zones in Hong Kong, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Tokyo, Frankfurt and Sao Paulo. Furthermore, Tencent Cloud CDN has over 2,800 CDN nodes across more than 70 countries and regions.

Tencent Cloud was recently recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS). Earlier this year, Tencent was recognized as a Challenger in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud AI Developer Services. Tencent Cloud has also grabbed the top spot in the Communications Platform as a Service Market in China by Revenue for 2021 from the 2022 Gartner® report "Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2021".

In addition, Gartner has also placed Tencent as having the largest market share in China in the CRM space based on the Market Share report in 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel and transportation.

SOURCE Tencent Cloud