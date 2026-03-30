Tencent Cloud Partners with ComfyUI to Transform 3D Workflows in Open-Source AI

HONG KONG, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced its partnership with ComfyUI, one of the world's most popular free, open–source, node–based visual AI platform for generative content creation. Through this collaboration, ComfyUI integrates Tencent HY 3D Global as its native Partner Nodes, enabling millions of creators worldwide to seamlessly incorporate advanced 3D generation workflows into their pipelines.

ComfyUI is recognized as the leading open–source platform for image, video and 3D AI models, with more than 105,000 GitHub stars, 60,000 custom nodes, and adoption by professional studios across industries. Its visual workflow interface empowers creators to generate visual pipelines using open source and closed source models, making it one of the largest and most influential ecosystems for generative AI content creation globally.

By embedding Tencent HY 3D Global 3.0 APIs — spanning text–to–3D, image–to–3D, and sketch–to–3D generation — ComfyUI now enables creators to transform ideas and assets into high–quality 3D models directly within its workflow interface. The integration also introduces advanced features including 3D Parts Decomposition, allowing complex assets to be split into editable components; UV unwrapping, accelerating model preparation for texturing; and Smart Topology, which generates cleaner, production–ready meshes.

These advanced capabilities open new opportunities across product visualization, industrial design, and VFX and animation. Creators can transform product images into interactive 3D models, accelerate prototyping through sketch–to–3D workflows and 3D–print–ready part decomposition, and produce high–resolution assets with clean meshes and PBR materials.

Through this collaboration, Tencent HY 3D Global is established as a first–class 3D generation solution within the world's largest visual AI ecosystem, driving broader adoption and strengthening its global visibility.

Fred Sun, General Manager of Tencent Cloud Europe, said, "Partnering with ComfyUI marks a significant milestone in bringing Tencent HY 3D Global capabilities to the global open–source community. By embedding our advanced 3D APIs into one of the world's most widely adopted generative AI platform, we are expanding access to professional–grade 3D tools and accelerating innovation across industries. This collaboration reinforces Tencent Cloud's commitment to empowering creators, strengthening the AI ecosystem, and shaping the future of digital content creation worldwide."

Jo Zhang, Founding Member and Product Manager of ComfyUI, said, "ComfyUI has always been driven by a vision to enable creators everywhere to harness the full potential of generative AI. Through our partnership with Tencent Cloud, we can now offer Tencent HY 3D Global as a native capability, unlocking new possibilities for millions of users — from professional studios to the open–source community. Together, we are building the foundation for next–generation 3D workflows that will transform product design, entertainment, and digital experiences at a global scale."

About ComfyUI:

ComfyUI is the AI production engine for complete control over every model, every node, every step, every output. It's trusted by Netflix, Tencent, Ubisoft, and thousands of Enterprise creative teams and studios. With 4 million users, over 60,000 community developers, Comfy is by far the most popular AI workflow tool among creative professionals.

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

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