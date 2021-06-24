Tencent Cloud Provides All-Round, Smart Cloud Security Amid Cyberspace's Rapid Evolution

HONG KONG, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberspace is evolving rapidly, making security go way beyond being a technological concern, but one that ripples throughout the entire industry. More businesses are now seeking to move their operations on cloud infrastructure, as cloud migration services all around the globe are estimated to hit US$515.83 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 24.8% from 2020 to 2027[1].

According to technology news source CRN, developments on cloud security are on full throttle due to the still-ongoing pandemic, which has prompted companies to implement initiatives such as remote working policies. Along with these developments, new threats have also become apparent, such as authentication abuse as well as phishing and ransomware attacks.

It is no surprise that cranking up smart cloud security is needed to combat risks and threats, especially due to the convergence of big data, AI and cloud computing. With cybersecurity experts discussing data and systems security in the cloud, Tencent Cloud has started collaborating with partners to build a smart and safe cloud environment. Tencent Cloud's security-related products are made to effectively prevent security threats and actively eliminate them all together via different digitalization security requirements. The following three Tencent Cloud products, among many others, help businesses with essential services such as optimal and extensive protection, fast speed and reliability, defense against DDoS and Challenge Collapsar attacks and webpage tampering prevention.

Anti-DDoS Advanced and Pro



Providing real-time detection and attack management, these protection solutions leverage the protection resources and precise cleaning capabilities of Tencent Cloud to defend servers against high-volume DDoS attacks, ensuring real-time protection with a successful cleaning rate of up to 99.995%. It also features 30 exclusive BGP routes. A single node in China can provide over 900 Gbps protection and up to 400 Gbps globally, effectively defending against DDoS attacks at the network, transport, and application layers. The service is particularly crucial to businesses that require high-quality real-time user experience, such as PvP games, online finance, e-commerce and media, ensuring the stability and availability of customers' offerings.



Among the advantages customers can get from the Pro version are getting a massive protection bandwidth and leading security capabilities; more advanced anti-DDoS capability directly for cloud use; and eliminating the need to change IP addresses by binding the service to only those that have to be protected. The Pro version is also ideal to businesses with high level of requirement for smooth operations like live streaming and online videos; those that need defense against DDoS attacks during new product launches and e-commerce promotions; and for companies or organizations with high requirement for line quality in aspects such as access latency and carriers' line coverage.

Tencent Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)



WAF is an AI-based one-stop web business solution that helps internal and external users fight security issues such as web attacks, intrusions, exploits, trojans, tampering, backdoors, crawlers and domain name hijacking. It empowers users with top-notch security capabilities and provides protection strategies optimized for web business operations, with key highlights such as its integration with Tencent's big data-based threat intelligence, proprietary AI-based crawler and bot behavior management module as well as its proprietary DNS hijacking detection module. The service is suitable for businesses that require intensive use of the internet, such as O2O e-commerce, finance, corporate and municipal service websites.

Cloud Access Management (CAM)



Tencent Cloud's CAM is a permission and user management system designed for secure and precise product management and access. One of its essential features is the assignment of separate security credentials such as Cloud API keys, login passwords and MFA devices. In addition, its role permission management features allow users to create roles and manage their permissions to control user and service operations. The system also carries the federated identity function to allow existing identities – users, groups and roles – to access the CAM console, call APIs and access resources without having to create users for each identity.



Verified to be compliant with the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard (DSS), CAM supports the processing, storage and transmission of credit card data by merchants or service providers, and is compatible with most Tencent Cloud products. Apart from the refined access control for resources, CAM also allows single sign-on to Tencent Cloud to grant employees and services the access permissions for Tencent Cloud services and resources, as well as multi-factor authentication that adds an additional layer of protection on top of usernames and passwords.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "Throughout Tencent's two-decade history, we have gained strong technical and security capabilities, leading to us being one of the earliest companies to focus on cloud computing environment security. Tencent Cloud endeavors to offer secure, reliable and smart cloud technologies so that companies can thrive and stay protected in the digital age, together with global, regional and industry compliance."

To help customers establish a systematic security defense mechanism for safe cloudification, Tencent Cloud is supported by seven security laboratories and an integrated intelligent security management system, prioritizing cloud security research, operation and platform protection.

Proving Tencent Cloud's top-notch security standard and competitive services in the global cloud computing industry, Tencent Cloud was named Frost & Sullivan's 2020 Best Practice Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in Global Cloud Industry. It has also earned international certifications for Tencent Cloud Database, including but not limited to ISO22301, ISO27001, ISO20000, ISO9001, Trusted Cloud, Information Security Protection Level (Level 3 or above), CSA STAR, and the Multi-Tier Cloud Security Standard (MTCS SS).

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud is Tencent's cloud services brand, providing industry-leading cloud products and services to organizations and enterprises across the world. Leveraging its robust data center infrastructures around the world, Tencent integrates cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, Internet of Things, security and other advanced technologies with smart enterprise scenarios. At the same time, we provide a holistic smart enterprise solution for sectors including finance, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy and radio & television.

