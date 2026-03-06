Tencent Games Showcases Tech Advancements Shaping Future Player Experience at GDC 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Games today announced its comprehensive program for the 2026 Game Developers Conference (GDC) Festival of Gaming, featuring more than 20 sessions across multiple summits and tracks, along with an interactive expo booth experience. The program highlights the breadth of Tencent Games' development expertise — spanning game marketing and monetization strategies, design and visual development, audio production, engineering and performance optimization, AI-powered creation tools, and trust and safety technologies. Through a diverse lineup of expert-led talks, summit participation, and booth engagements, Tencent Games will demonstrate how technology, creativity and responsibility work together to enhance player experience and support sustainable growth across the industry.

Tencent Games at GDC 2026

From March 11–13, Tencent Games will welcome attendees at its Expo Booth No. 641 & 649, South Hall B1, Moscone Center. Tencent Games will present an integrated technology ecosystem spanning creation, engine innovation, quality assurance and player protection. Featured booth contents include:

VISVISE: In-house AI-powered game creation suite that supports 3D animation generation, auto-rigging, auto-skinning, modeling, intelligent NPC systems and digital asset management, enabling creative teams to focus more deeply on artistic vision and gameplay design.

In-house AI-powered game creation suite that supports 3D animation generation, auto-rigging, auto-skinning, modeling, intelligent NPC systems and management, enabling creative teams to focus more deeply on artistic vision and gameplay design. MagicDawn: An AI-driven engine technology solution that integrates global illumination, spatial audio and advanced occlusion culling to enhance visual fidelity and immersion while remaining compatible with major engines including Unreal Engine, Unity and Godot.

An AI-driven engine technology solution that integrates global illumination, spatial audio and advanced occlusion culling to enhance visual fidelity and immersion while remaining compatible with major engines including Unreal Engine, Unity and Godot. Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE): Demonstrates AI-powered systems built to safeguard fair gameplay across PC and mobile, countering increasingly sophisticated and AI-assisted or hardware cheating threats.

Demonstrates AI-powered systems built to safeguard fair gameplay across PC and mobile, countering increasingly sophisticated and AI-assisted or hardware cheating threats. WeTest: Tencent's one-stop quality service platform will showcase its AI-powered testing solutions at the event. These technologies reflect Tencent Games' commitment to leveraging AI to enhance stability, fairness, and player experience at scale. To date, WeTest has served more than 1,000 game companies worldwide, delivering comprehensive quality assurance across the full game lifecycle.

Tencent's one-stop quality service platform will showcase its AI-powered testing solutions at the event. These technologies reflect Tencent Games' commitment to leveraging AI to enhance stability, fairness, and player experience at scale. To date, WeTest has served more than 1,000 game companies worldwide, delivering comprehensive quality assurance across the full game lifecycle. ASI World (Artificial Super Intelligence World): An integrated AI-powered content production pipeline designed to automate end-to-end creation workflows. By breaking content development into modular pipelines—including narrative, scene, and asset production—ASI World enables generating a complete SRPG game end-to-end from a single prompt over an extended session.

An integrated AI-powered content production pipeline designed to automate end-to-end creation workflows. By breaking content development into modular pipelines—including narrative, scene, and asset production—ASI World enables generating a complete SRPG game end-to-end from a single prompt over an extended session. AI-Generated Kung Fu Motions: Elvis Liu, Head of AI at MoreFun Studios, Tencent Games, will present a series of AI-powered demonstrations highlighting cutting-edge advancements in game development. These include AI-generated Kung Fu motion systems that dynamically create fluid, high-fidelity martial arts animations, significantly enhancing visual quality and user experience. The team will showcase AI Companions capable of understanding and responding to natural language, enabling more immersive and personalized player interactions.

Elvis Liu, Head of AI at MoreFun Studios, Tencent Games, will present a series of AI-powered demonstrations highlighting cutting-edge advancements in game development. These include AI-generated Kung Fu motion systems that dynamically create fluid, high-fidelity martial arts animations, significantly enhancing visual quality and user experience. The team will showcase AI Companions capable of understanding and responding to natural language, enabling more immersive and personalized player interactions. Tencent Career: Visitors to the Tencent Games booth can also explore Tencent Career's 'Start Your Game: Tencent Campus Drive' which highlights Tencent's global engagement program connecting students and early-career talent with opportunities in game development and AI. Through booth interactions, technical discussions, and project showcases, the program introduces Tencent's technology ecosystem while providing pathways to internships and graduate hiring programs.

Tencent Games will also participate in the Luminaries Speaker Series, where Nathan Chen, Head of Technology at Tencent Games, will discuss how the company's technology strategy is evolving in the AI era. His session will examine how AI is being embedded into real-world production pipelines to support scalable development, smarter iteration and sustainable game evolution.

Beyond its sponsored summits, Tencent Games will also contribute to official GDC program sessions. MoreFun Studios' Sheng Feng and Kaming Chan will share technical insights in "Illuminating Roco's Legacy: Scalable Global Illumination from Theory to Practice," exploring how scalable lighting systems powered by Magic Dawn can move from theory into practical deployment. TiMi Studio Group's Leon Zhang and Zhipeng Tan will present "The Scalable Game Asset-Assisted Production Pipeline of 'Honor of Kings'" at the Machine Learning Summit, showcasing how AI-enhanced asset workflows enable high-efficiency production in large-scale live-service environments.

The Tencent Games Developer Summit, taking place on March 9 at WH#2004, will bring together engineering and publishing leaders to share practical case studies on global marketing strategies, monetization insights, performance optimization in large-scale shooters, cross-platform audio production, AAA character pipelines for PC and mobile, and concept design implementation. Through real production examples — including Delta Force technical deep dives — the summit demonstrates how large-scale live-service titles are built and operated with production-level rigor, equipping developers with frameworks for sustaining enduring games across platforms.

The Tencent AI Summit will be held on March 10 at WH#3014 and will focus on deployable AI technologies across 3D game development and production environments. Sessions will explore AI-driven logic-heavy systems, multi-agent scene layout reasoning, intent-driven scene editors, and engineering solutions addressing bottlenecks in massive-scale production. Rather than experimental demonstrations, the summit emphasizes AI applications already embedded in professional pipelines to improve quality, scalability, and creative iteration.

Tencent Games is participating at The GameSafe Summit, taking place on March 9. Tencent Games' sessions will examine AI-powered anti-cheat operations in competitive shooter environments, modern server-authoritative security architecture for mobile multiplayer titles, and the broader role games can play beyond entertainment. In "Beyond Creating Joy: What Else Can Games Do for Our Next Generation?", Lanky Zheng, Head of Tencent Games' Balanced Online Entertainment System, will explore how games can serve as responsible digital spaces. Acting as super connectors that link virtual entertainment with real-world impact through youth protection initiatives such as the Parental Guardian Platform and the innovative "Gift for Good" model, which encourage healthy, responsible play and empower families to better guide young players. Via GameSafe Summit, Tencent Games will look forward to engaging in open dialogue with global developers, policymakers, and safety experts to continuously strengthen collective standards across the industry.

Tencent Games will also highlight its continued participation in the Playing for the Planet (P4P) initiative through the Culture & Sustainability track panel, "How Environmental Content Builds Engagement and Loyalty." Taking place on March 12, the session will feature Hommy Yang, Game Operations Director at TiMi Studio Group, alongside Lisa Pak, Project Lead for Playing for the Planet, and industry peers from Supercell and Wooga. Drawing from Green Game Jam 2025 insights, the panel will explore how environmentally themed in-game content — including initiatives within Honor of Kings — can strengthen player engagement, build long-term loyalty, and deliver measurable business impact. The discussion will highlight how purpose-driven, player-first design creates a win-win-win outcome for players, business, and the planet, demonstrating that sustainability-focused content while fostering authentic community connection.

As part of Tencent Games' commitment to supporting emerging talent, the Game Without Borders (GWB) Game Awards run by the Tencent Institute of Games will serve as the official brand entity sponsoring The Jam @ GDC, the Global Game Jam's official GDC Festival of Gaming activation taking place at the Moscone Center. In addition, at the Tencent Games' booth you will find GWB Game Awards 2026, reaffirming Tencent Games' commitment to supporting indie developers and students through free participation, industry exposure, and career development opportunities.

Lastly, Tencent will join industry leaders as a returning sponsor for the Entertainment Software Association Foundation's "Nite to Unite" gala event, on March 10 to celebrate the power of gaming and raise critical funds for scholarships, STEAM opportunities, and nonprofit programs that uplift the next generation of creators, including women and underrepresented students pursuing careers in games and STEAM fields.

Across AI innovation, developer empowerment, trust and safety leadership and global talent development, Tencent Games' presence at GDC 2026 reflects a long-term commitment to building fun experiences. Through technology and collaboration, Tencent Games continues to spark new possibilities for players and creators worldwide.

Tencent Games GDC 2026 – Booth Details

Booth Hours: March 11-13

Location: Booth No. 641 & 649, Moscone Center

