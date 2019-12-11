Tencent Music Entertainment Awards debut with bang
Dec 11, 2019, 04:50 ET
BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Singer-songwriter Zhang Yixing performed at the first Tencent Music Entertainment Awards (TMEA), which was held in Macao by Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), on Dec 8th.
A star-studded gala, the first TMEA, was held in Macao on Dec. 8, which brought together singers and music groups from mainland China and abroad, including singer-songwriter Zhang Yixing, boy group TFBOYS and Irish vocal group Westlife.
With the theme of "IT'S T1ME FOR MUSIC", the gala also awarded artists, including the Best Selling Digital Album of the Year for singer-songwriter Zhang Yixing's album, entitled NAMANANA, the Most Popular Boy Group of the Year for TFBOYS and the Best Original Singer-Songwriter of the Year for Hong Kong-based American singer-songwriter and producer Khalil Fong.
The music gala marks the music giant's effort to boost its original content and celebrate the industrial changes of the country.
TFBOYS received the Most Popular Boy Group of the Year at the first TMEA. Singer Zhang Liangying and singer-songwriter Xue Zhiqian performed at the awards.
