Tencent Music Entertainment Group to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 11, 2019 Eastern Time

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("Tencent Music", "TME", or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the leading online music entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2019 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Tencent Music's management will hold a conference call on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time or 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Mainland China Toll Free: 400-120-6115 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963-976 Access Code: 3368975

The replay will be accessible through November 18, 2019, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Access Code: 10135231

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.tencentmusic.com/ .

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. Tencent Music's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. Tencent Music's platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music.

