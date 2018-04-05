Tencent Music Releases Charity Album A Gift From The Stars for Autistic Children

The album includes three songs performed by Zhou Bohan, including "Please Get Old Slowly" (Good Sister Band), "A Flowering Tree" (Xie Chunhua) and "Rainbow" (Rainbow Chamber Singers), in addition to some classical music tracks.

In 2017, Tencent Music began to support children with autism in partnership with musical artists Zhao Lei, Chen Li and Chen Hongyu with the release of the digital charity album Hear the Voices of the Stars performed by Zhou Bohan. The album encourages children with autism to seek and realize their dreams.

With the launch of the soothing music album that combines outstanding artistic quality with social value, Tencent Music hopes to raise awareness of children with autism by demonstrating their colorful artistic lifestyle through the purity and innocence expressed via their performances. In addition, Tencent Music is also in the process of creating a platform for these special artists and encouraging them to demonstrate their talents.

Funds raised via the digital album will be used to finance the Stars Music Public Welfare Foundation project administered by the Loving Home and Children's Wellness Program under the auspices of the China Charities Aid Foundation for Children. As part of the project, concerts and other events will be held from time to time in a move to provide children with autism with opportunities to receive an education in music. Furthermore, the project is designed to show care and love for the disadvantaged group and encourage more people to join the effort via the digital album.

