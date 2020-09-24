Tencent Musician Launches Collection of Folk Music in Local Dialects by Indie Artists After 12-Week Competition

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Tencent Music or TME,NYSE: TME), the leading online music entertainment platform in China, announced the launch of 'Root Music,' a special collection of Chinese folk music in local dialects, following a 12-week competition by THE FORCE 2020 of Tencent Musician, TME's indie musician platform.

Curated by Ara Kimbo, Zhang Chu, Su Yang, Ma Tiao and Moxizishi, the competition ran from July 2 to September 22. During this time, almost 3,000 original works were submitted, and nearly 350,000 fans participated in the voting to select the winners. The top 12 songs were then collected in the 'Root Music' album that was produced and recorded by top music producers. The album has been officially launched and is now available across TME's QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and other music platforms. Tencent Musician also produced tailored documentaries for the 12 winners to emphasize the charm of Chinese folk music culture.

Chinese dialect folk music is a unique music genre, with origins and deep roots in China. The program gathered the creative inspiration of Chinese folk music from talented musicians all over the world. Tencent Musician, QQ Music and Tencent Wesee jointly launched a two-week series of special online livestreaming parties of dialect folk music, which aimed to promote the both dialect folk music culture, and these talented indie artists.

As China's leading online platform for original music and leveraging TME ecosystem, Tencent Musician has committed significant resources in support of indie musicians and experienced exponential growth in scale over the past few years. The program has generated 590 million yuan in revenue for original music content creators since its inception.

According to data from the One Hundred Million Yuan Incentive Project 1.0 run by Tencent Musician, more than 40 percent of the indie musicians who enjoyed exclusive incentives were able to double their incomes, while over 80 percent saw their incomes rise by more than 50 percent.

Tencent Musician will continue to explore and advance the diversification of original music, and leverage its strong promotional capabilities and cross-industrial resources to help with original music content creation and promotion, connecting indie musicians to a broader audience.

Dialect Folk Song Contest Winners





Artist Name (Chinese) Artist Name (English) Song Name

(Chinese) Song Name

(English) 宋雨喆 Song Yuzhe 八风嚎散了坐金莲 Practice Meditation 白水 Bai Shui 巴山夜雨纷纷 A Rainy Night of Bashan (2020 Version) 赵牧阳 ZHAO Muyang 东方红 The East is Red 九连真人 JiuLianZhenRen 屏幕鱼 Screen Fish 张尕怂 Ga Song 张先生一个人 Lonely Mr.Zhang 董晓禾Shawn Shawn Dong 只为谁 Only For Whom 杨沐泽 Young 王日穷 The Struggling Poor Man 冯翔 Sean Feng 汉阳门花园2020 Hanyangmem Garden 2020 张伯宏 BOHONG ZHANG 北京土著2020 Beijing Natives 2020 王建房 Wang Jianfang 西安城歌 Theme of Xi'an City 六甲番 Liujiafan 急水塔 Torrent Tower 素乐团 SU band 峒河峒河2020 Dong He Dong He 2020

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. TME's platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music.

For more information, please visit https://www.tencentmusic.com/

Media Contact:

Edmond Lococo, ICR Inc.

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +86-138-1079-1408

SOURCE Tencent Music Entertainment

Related Links

https://www.tencentmusic.com/

