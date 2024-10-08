Tencent Partners with Pfizer to Launch Smart Healthcare Innovation Ecosystem - Zhang Yu Highlights "Dual-Engine" Strategy for Healthcare Digitization

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Health and Pfizer China have launched the "Pfizer Smart Healthcare Innovation Ecosystem" at the "Tides of Qiantang" Conference. This collaboration aims to drive innovation in smart healthcare solutions.

Zhang Yu, Vice President of Tencent Health, outlined Tencent's "Dual-Engine Drive" strategy, which combines Tencent's core technologies—cloud computing, AI and big data—with the WeChat and WeCom ecosystem. This integration enhances connectivity between users, governments, healthcare institutions and businesses, promoting healthcare digitization.

Driving Innovation through the "Dual-Engine" Strategy

Zhang Yu emphasized changes in the evolving healthcare landscape, with a growing focus on new doctor-centric and patient-centric service models and the adoption of AI-driven healthcare solutions. Tencent Health has integrated its platform with WeChat to fully unleash the value of three key scenarios: searching, dissemination, and code recognition.

Searching : When users search for diseases or medications, Tencent Medipedia prioritizes relevant content. With one click, users can access a personalized page offering full-journey healthcare services, from education, consultation, to medication purchasing.

: When users search for diseases or medications, Medipedia prioritizes relevant content. With one click, users can access a personalized page offering full-journey healthcare services, from education, consultation, to medication purchasing. Dissemination : WeChat Pay's extensive user base, along with its one-stop healthcare portal and Tencent Medipedia, provides a platform for information dissemination tasks, such as service promotion and medical education.

: WeChat Pay's extensive user base, along with its one-stop healthcare portal and Medipedia, provides a platform for information dissemination tasks, such as service promotion and medical education. Code Recognition: Through Tencent Healthcare E-Drug (THED), users can be matched directly with pharmaceutical services via WeChat "Scan."

Tencent's "Next-Gen Customer Interaction Solution" (NGES) integrates online and offline interactions, offering multi-channel management and a single-sign-on experience, improving efficiency for healthcare professionals and compliance management for sales teams.

Tencent's AI Innovation in Healthcare

Tencent's AI solutions span the healthcare spectrum, from triage and pre-consultation to patient follow-up and imaging, enhancing cost efficiency and operations.

Based on a vast medical knowledge base and knowledge graph, Tencent has trained and fine-tuned its AI model "Hunyuan" for medical use. As a result, Tencent's medical AI model now outperforms other general models commonly used in the industry.

Besides, Tencent's ungraded "Medication Assistant" can now provide more accurate and intelligent medical instructions, with more conversational explanations about dosage and precautions.

Zhang Yu emphasized that Tencent's AI applications drive improvements across the entire healthcare journey, and significantly contribute to reducing costs, boosting efficiency and optimizing precision services.

"One Cloud, Multiple Cores" - Tencent's Cloud Technologies Powering Healthcare

Zhang Yu highlighted the importance of Tencent Cloud's robust infrastructure in supporting diverse digitization scenarios. Tencent Cloud operates over one million servers with the computing power of over 15 million units. It has also built an intelligent platform that integrates computing, storage, and network, achieving HW/SW co-verification that serves "one cloud, multiple cores."

Tencent's cloud-native capabilities not only power internal business units such as WeChat and Tencent Games, but also provide tools for external developers. Such tools include WeTab, which integrates with WeChat and WeCom to streamline the development of mini-programs, WeCom applications and other enterprise applications.

Becoming the industry's key digitization partner

Tencent Cloud's AI infrastructure offers foundational computing power and a comprehensive toolkit to help clients accelerate AI adoption. "Our goal is to help clients establish and manage all AI-related infrastructure, so that our clients can focus on their own business innovation and development." said Zhang Yu.

Tencent's industry-leading audio and video products, cybersecurity products, as well as its self-developed TCE cloud solution also provide full support to industry clients such as Sanofi China, Mindray Medical and Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, as well as to the healthcare industry as a whole.

Zhang Yu reiterated Tencent Health's commitment to driving healthcare digitization through its "Dual-Engine" strategy, positioning Tencent as a key partner for digital transformation in the healthcare industry.

