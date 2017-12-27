Tencent videos liven up IKEA stores in Beijing by bringing "More Possibilities for Happiness" to life

Tencent Video's showrooms are offering engaging and immersive entertainment experience through interactive and smart devices, which help participants gain a deeper understanding of the possibilities for happiness on and offline.

For instance, in the showroom for Baby Gimme a Break, couples and expectant parents experience the soon-to-be-born baby's room. This, they said, brings them joy and reinforces their love and its amazing manifestation. An intelligent machine scans expectant couples' faces and, using AI technology, produces an impression of the likely face of their baby.

The showroom consists of a living room, a bedroom and a baby room. The rooms are decorated with images depicting different stages of the baby's growth. When the visitors leave the showroom, they could opt to receive the baby's photos. All they need to do is scan a QR code using their smartphones. That will also generate digital images of the baby they could share with others or print them out.

In the showroom named I'm the Talk King, the glitzy podium is lined with a microphone that makes people feel as if they are on the set of the talk show Roast. They can perform as if they are part of Roast. For their efforts, they receive a 15-second video clip stored online. A QR code acts like a link to their performance. The code can be scanned and shared with friends.

In the Go Fridge showroom, a series of heartwarming and funny stories about celebrities is presented. Visitors are offered cards and envelopes, some of which have fridge magnets and chocolate coupons. They could be redeemed by sharing the stories with friends.

The Coming One is a selfie room where visitors can get in touch with Mao Buyi, the 2017 winner of the variety program.

The joint promotion is aimed at offering IKEA's patrons a chance to experience, in an immersive way, Tencent's popular online variety program in an offline scenario. This is expected to also help introduce Tencent content to more offline users and expand its fan base.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tencent-videos-liven-up-ikea-stores-in-beijing-by-bringing-more-possibilities-for-happiness-to-life-300575450.html

SOURCE Tencent