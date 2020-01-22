Tencent's TiMi Studios Named Best Developer At Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, was presented with 'Best Developer' award at the Mobile Game Awards at Pocket Gamer's annual gala in London last night. Pocket Gamer presented awards in 22 categories and TiMi Studios was in competition with 11 of the best game developers in the world for the Best Developer award. TiMi was selected for its development work on Activision's Call of Duty: Mobile, which launched last year and was also named Game of the Year by Pocket Gamer.

Founded in 2008, TiMi is the studio behind a string of successful titles including Honor of Kings, QQ Speed, CrossFire: Legends, Arena of Valor, and most recently Call of Duty: Mobile. TiMi headquarters are in Shenzhen with domestic offices in Chengdu and Shanghai and is currently hiring for its international studio in Los Angeles.

"As one of the leading studios in Tencent Games, the entire team at TiMi Studios has been working hard for years to bring AAA mobile games to the world and we are happy to have been recognized by an industry leader for our work," said Vincent Gao, international business director for TiMi Studios. "Winning this award after making many efforts to be a more global studio, signifies to us that we're on the right track."

Pocket Gamer's awards were voted for by a panel of industry judges and recognized the hard work of the teams and individuals who have led the industry over the preceding year.

TiMi Studios' recognition at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards follows Call of Duty: Mobile winning Pocket Gamer's Game of the Year, as well as Google Play's Best Game of 2019 and its Mobile Game accolade at The Game Awards.

Tencent's biggest studio continues to work on its existing titles and new games planned for future release. Last summer, Tencent Games announced that TiMi Studios was working on a new Pokémon game with The Pokémon Company. TiMi can be followed on Facebook and Twitter .

About TiMi Studios: TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is a leading global video game development team headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with offices in Los Angeles, Shanghai and Chengdu, China. TiMi strives to create high quality, high fidelity and highly accessible games across a wide variety of genres. Founded in 2008, TiMi has developed a string of hit titles including Honor of Kings, QQ Speed, CrossFire: Legends, Arena of Valor and most recently, Call of Duty: Mobile.

