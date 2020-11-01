Tencent's TiMi Studios Sets World Daily Active User Record As Mobile MOBA Honor of Kings Hits 100 Million DAU

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Games' TiMi Studios, the world's premiere mobile development studio, revealed today that Honor of Kings, one of the world's most popular games by number of players, set a new world record of 100 million average daily active users year to date.

The news was revealed during an online livestream celebrating the game's fifth anniversary with players. Two new untitled games were also announced, expanding the Honor of Kings world from multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) into two more unspecified genres.

As part of a broader series of celebrations, Honor of Kings introduced an officially licensed Bruce Lee skin to the game. It also announced a collaboration with luxury fashion house Burberry.

Honor of Kings is developed by TiMi Studios and published by Tencent Games. It pairs competitive gameplay with dynamic social interactions and is tailored for play on mobile devices -- the primary and most popular gaming device for players in China. Since its launch in 2015, it has gained momentum to become the most popular game in China and one of the world's highest grossing games of all time. Honor of Kings is also the premier mobile esports on the planet, with the game's esports viewed 44 billion times in 2019. Of those, 24 billion were related to official professional esports tournaments, up nearly 41 percent year-over-year.

"We've spent more than a decade investing time and passion into learning what matters to Chinese gamers," said Li Min, Game Director of Honor of Kings and General Manager of TiMi Studios. "Honor of Kings is not only a great competitive title but we've also seen it become a hub of social activity for people in China. To engage with such a large, daily audience is truly an honor and motivator to continue delivering the best entertainment experience for our audience every day," he said.

Honor of Kings was among the first games in the world to offer some important technical solutions for mobile game development, including frame synchronization, optimization for mobile networks, non-synchronous coloring, frame synchronization recovery after disconnection, and other technologies to support a massive user base. The success of these technologies is now benefiting all of Tencent's player-versus-player (PvP) games and are being leveraged to develop new games faster with less coding coming from scratch.

TiMi Studios is the world's leading producer of AAA content on mobile platforms. The studio is the creative development force behind the popular Activision game Call of Duty: Mobile. With multiple development studios around the world, TiMi Studios brings the world's most popular gaming brands to a global audience on mobile platforms. It is currently working with The Pokémon Company on the recently announced Pokémon Unite, the first strategic Pokémon team battle game, as well as SNK on a new unnamed Metal Slug mobile game. Additionally, TiMi is in development on several more unannounced projects with AAA partners to be revealed at a later date.

TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is a leading global video game development team headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with offices in Los Angeles, Shanghai and Chengdu, China. TiMi strives to create high quality, high fidelity and highly accessible games across a wide variety of genres. Founded in 2008, TiMi has developed a string of hit titles including Honor of Kings, Speed Drifters, Saint Seiya: Awakening, CrossFire: Legends, Arena of Valor and most recently, Call of Duty: Mobile. TiMi is working on several new titles, including with The Pokémon Company on Pokémon Unite, the first strategic Pokémon team battle game. To learn more about TiMi, follow @timistudios on Twitter.

