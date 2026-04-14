TENCUE is Officially 100% Employee Owned

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TENCUE is officially 100% owned by our employees!

When we became independent again over a year ago, we recommitted to our vision of being a home for brave thinkers to create category-defining experiences for our clients, all while remaining guided by our core values.

TENCUE Team at Girls Garage.

We've always believed that our people are our most valuable asset and becoming an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) makes our actions match our beliefs. This is another step toward building the kind of world we want to see.

As we look to the future and collectively decide what's next, we know that breaking the mold is how we do our best work. The traditional system reinforces the wealth gap, and by giving ownership of TENCUE to the people who do the work, we're challenging the status quo. Giving our employees ownership means every team member is a co-owner of our shared future.

TENCUE

Creativity. Precisely Executed.

Contact:

Hara Slonevsky

Director, Communications

[email protected]

510-841-3000

www.tencue.com

SOURCE TENCUE