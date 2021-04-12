Tend Raises $125M in Series C Funding Led by Addition

"We started Tend following the belief that going to the dentist should feel like a modern experience — even an enjoyable one," said Doug Hudson, Founding CEO of Tend. "Since introducing this new norm for dentistry, it's clear from the response that patients agree, and we're looking forward to driving our mission across cities nationwide."

Throughout the last year, even in the face of a global pandemic, patient demand has continued to outpace studio capacity, demonstrating that dentistry is a durable retail model that can thrive in all markets. With the new investment, Tend will accelerate the rollout of its diverse service mix that includes dental exams, Breezy Braces, oral surgery, emergency care and more, fortifying its strong unit economics. Consumer demand is driving Tend to bring its innovative approach to dentistry to markets beyond the East Coast.

"Tend's remarkable growth and high consumer demand — especially during this time, further validates the need for transformation of the $142 billion dental market," said Lee Fixel, Founder of Addition. "We're excited to support Doug and the team at Tend as they continue to scale the business and make oral healthcare a seamless and approachable experience."

Tend launched in October 2019 with a new, innovative approach to oral healthcare that combines hospitality with patient experience to create new offerings such as visit customization and price transparency. Since then, the company has opened six locations across New York City with plans to open 20 total locations this year. In 2021, as Tend expands to new cities and develops new dentist-designed products, the company will also build out its growing team, adding staff across dental, operations and technology. Together, this team will drive Tend's mission to create a new standard for oral health, starting at the dentist and extending into daily life.

About Tend

Tend is the first dentist that people actually look forward to. Launched in October 2019, Tend was created to set a new standard for oral health by providing dentistry the way it should be—hassle-free, personalized, and straightforward, with a focus on patient happiness—all in a calm, inviting, and thoughtfully-designed space. Founding CEO Doug Hudson is supported by over 256 talented team members in New York City and Nashville. Tend currently operates six New York dental studios in Chelsea, Flatiron, Grand Central, Wall Street, Upper West Side and Williamsburg. In 2020, Tend launched a suite of dentist-designed consumer products to extend its mission into the daily lives of members. For more information, visit hellotend.com .

