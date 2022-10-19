TendedBar to Bring Additional Speed to Formula 1's Aramco United States Grand Prix with Industry's Most Innovative Automated Bar Service

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TendedBar, the most innovative cocktail dispensing experience in the industry, will build on the success of its debut at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) by bringing 10 TendedBars to serve fans at this week's Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix. TendedBar is working with Levy, the hospitality partner of COTA, and DBK Studio, Levy's innovation studio, to launch these new beverage experiences that safely serve fans as fast as one drink every 10 seconds.

TendedBar can be found throughout the grounds with multiple locations including:

TendedBar

Turn 1 GrandStand 1 bar

Turn 1 Food Hall 2 bars

Plaza Soccer Field 2 bars

Tower / Amphitheater 2 bars

Super Stage 2 bars

ONEderland 1 bar

Fans planning on attending any of these events are encouraged to complete a one-time registration online at www.TendedBar.com/registration/ to utilize TendedBar's proprietary facial recognition bar tab technology. Once registered, fans can use any TendedBar throughout the track and have one self-closing tab at any TendedBar location. More information and videos showing how TendedBar works can be found here .

TendedBar is the first fully automated beverage dispensing machine designed for high-volume environments. Using its proprietary facial recognition bar tab technology, guests can enjoy TendedBar's real, high-quality mixed cocktails with one bar tab at any of the TendedBar stations throughout the fan experience on property. At NFL games, premier concert venues, PGA TOUR events, this fan enhancement has already proven to increase efficiency, reduce wait time for customers, increase throughput and serve drinks in seconds, so fans don't miss a minute of the excitement. Each TendedBar station offers more than 100 different drink options, allowing fans to easily order and pour their own cocktail in a matter of seconds.

"The Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix is truly an international spectacle with a premier fan experience," said Justin Honeysuckle, CEO of TendedBar. "Austin is a community that is known for first-class hospitality while embracing technology. This race will be the perfect display of the technology, safety, automation, quality, efficiency and analytics that TendedBar can provide both the fan and the host venue."

To register, customers will need to agree to Terms and Conditions, take a selfie, upload an approved government issued identification from their phone, and input a valid credit card payment instrument. Registration takes two minutes for a lifetime of access.

COTA joins other markets and venues featuring TendedBar units including NFL games with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos, NBA teams like the San Antonio Spurs, concerts at locations like Daily's Place, VyStar Arena, Empower Field, the NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, the AT&T Byron Nelson PGA TOUR tournament in Dallas, the Farmers Insurance Open PGA TOUR tournament in San Diego, Del Mar Race Track and numerous other sports and entertainment events throughout the country.

