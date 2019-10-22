Tender Corporation Bolsters Outdoor Portfolio with RapidPure Acquisition

"RapidPure's innovative and highly effective water purification products add a new touchpoint in our portfolio of consumer product brands that help people enjoy the outdoors," says Garrett Cox, SVP of marketing at Tender Corporation. "The market is moving from just water filtration to safer water purification products. Some water filtration products do not eliminate viruses, which is a significant problem. RapidPure's advanced technology eliminates both bacteria and viruses, and we are very enthusiastic about the opportunity to bring safe and great tasting water to all parts of the world."

RapidPure products trap and kill viruses, bacteria, cysts, and protozoa, as well as other contaminants, can be frozen and thawed, and are faster and easier to use than most other water treatment systems. RapidPure's products are available through leading outdoor specialty, mass market, and internet retailers, and Tender has secured substantial new distribution for RapidPure's innovative product line.

"This is our second strategic acquisition since investing in Tender at the end of January 2019, and we are excited about the potential of RapidPure's innovative products," says David Affinito, managing director of Victor Capital Partners. "We will continue to pursue strategic acquisitions that fit Tender's mission of allowing people to safely enjoy the outdoors."

About Tender Corporation: Founded in 1973 in the heart of New Hampshire's iconic White Mountains, Tender Corporation brands have always operated with a simple, unified goal: To help people enjoy the outdoors, no matter the condition. With innovative products from the organized-by-injury Adventure® Medical Kits to the category-dominating After Bite® insect sting treatment, Tender has—and continues—to make good on that promise. www.tendercorp.com

About Victor Capital: Victor Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in branded businesses with compelling growth potential in consumer and industrial products and services as well as business services. Victor Capital uses its capital and resources to partner with companies in its target sectors that have valuable brands, solid foundations in technology, potential for add-on acquisitions, and attractive business and market trends and characteristics.

About RapidPure: RapidPure was created to provide clean water to homeowners of wells banned for human consumption due to contamination from an industrial waste dump site later labeled as a Super Fund site. With their innovative and patented design utilizing UltraCeram purification technology, all RapidPure products are classed as water purifiers and are 3rd-party certified to exceed US EPA standards.

