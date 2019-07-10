Tender Corporation Expands Outdoor Portfolio With Counter Assault Acquisition

LITTLETON, N.H., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tender Corporation, which sells a range of best-in-class branded consumer products, announces the acquisition of Bushwacker Backpack & Supply, maker of the popular Counter Assault brand of personal-defense products, including the leading bear spray and tools for law enforcement and self-defense. Based in Kalispell, Montana, the newest addition to Tender Corporation's growing portfolio of outdoor and consumer products will continue to manufacture its best-in-class products in Montana.

Founded in 1973 in the heart of New Hampshire's White Mountains, Tender Corporation has built a range of trusted brands in safety, preparedness and first aid. Tender's product portfolio includes After Bite®, the leader in insect bite relief, highly-rated insect repellents Ben's® and Natrapel®, and outdoor first aid and survival product leaders Adventure Medical Kits® and Survive Outdoors Longer®. Tender Corporation is based in Littleton, New Hampshire.

Tender Corporation CEO Chris Heye:

"Counter Assault is a growing, profitable company like Tender that fits well with our mission of protecting people and helping them enjoy the outdoors. We are thrilled to have Counter Assault's team join the Tender family. As a company rooted in American manufacturing, we intend to maintain Counter Assault's high-quality manufacturing facility in Montana."

Bushwacker Backpack & Supply Owner Pride Johnson:

"With its national and international distribution network across outdoor, mass merchant, and food and drug channels and complimentary brand lineup, Tender Corporation is an ideal partner to enable the continued growth of the Counter Assault brand. Counter Assault delivers high value to our consumer and retail partners, and we are enthusiastic for the growth opportunities available with the Tender Corporation team."

Please direct media inquiries to Brian Holcombe at brian.holcombe@rygr.us.

About Tender Corporation: Founded in 1973 in the heart of New Hampshire's iconic White Mountains, Tender Corporation brands have always operated with a simple, unified goal: To help people enjoy the outdoors, no matter the conditions. With innovative products from the organized-by-injury Adventure® Medical Kits to the category-dominating After Bite® insect sting treatment, Tender has—and continues—to make good on that promise. www.tendercorp.com

About Bushwacker Backpack & Supply: Bushwacker Backpack & Supply is the Kalispell, Montana-based manufacturer of Counter Assault bear spray, personal protection spray, law enforcement/military pepper spray products, and accessories. Established in 1986 in Missoula, Montana, Bushwacker Backpack & Supply Company manufactures, packages and ships pepper spray product throughout North America and around the world from its state-of-the-art facility in Kalispell. www.counterassault.com

Contact: Brian Holcombe

brian.holcombe@rygr.us

970-924-0704 ext. 102

SOURCE Tender Corporation

Related Links

https://www.tendercorp.com/

