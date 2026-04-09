TenderHeart Advances Value‑Based DME Models Aligned with CMS Priorities to Reduce Fraud, Waste, and Abuse

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) intensifies its focus on reducing fraud, waste, and abuse in the durable medical equipment (DME) space, TenderHeart is delivering a value-based solution designed to directly support those priorities.

CMS has publicly raised concerns about waste and abuse in the DME sector and recently announced a nationwide six-month moratorium on new Medicare DME provider enrollments. These are clear signs the current fee-for-service model could be improved. TenderHeart is addressing this challenge by changing how DME, specifically incontinence supplies, is paid for in the United States.

TenderHeart's value-based incontinence program ensures members receive the right amount of the highest-quality products based on individual needs, while reducing unnecessary utilization and cost. Although value-based payment models have expanded across healthcare over the past two decades, the DME space has largely remained fee-for-service, until now.

TenderHeart's value-based contracts inherently eliminate waste by removing incentives tied to volume. In addition, TenderHeart's incontinence coaches work directly with members to assess needs, provide education, and ensure members receive exactly what they need.

This approach positions TenderHeart as an ideal partner for health plans seeking solutions aligned with federal priorities. By combining value-based reimbursement with personalized member support, TenderHeart is helping modernize DME delivery while strengthening program integrity and cost control.

About TenderHeart Health Outcomes

TenderHeart elevates member well‑being with comprehensive programs that integrate coaching, trusted products, and high-impact solutions to deliver better health outcomes. Our value‑based Incontinence Management and Health Rewards programs address critical health needs, close gaps in care, and help members live healthier, more confident lives, all while driving meaningful cost savings for partners.

Contact: Annie Melia

Director of Growth and Communications

TenderHeart Health Outcomes

740-590-3770

[email protected]

SOURCE TenderHeart Health Outcomes