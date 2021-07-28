Tendinopathy Market is Growing at a 0.6% CAGR Driven By the Potential Pipeline Drugs During the Study Period [2018-2030], States DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Tendinopathy Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Tendinopathy historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Tendinopathy market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Tendinopathy market report also proffers an analysis of the current Tendinopathy treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the necessary takeaways from the Tendinopathy Market Research Report

Several key pharmaceutical companies like MiMedx Group, R3 Stem Cell, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, University of Wisconsin-Madison , General Electric, Ipsen, Orthocell Limited, and others are developing novel products to improve the Tendinopathy treatment outlook.

are developing novel products to improve the Tendinopathy treatment outlook. Tendinopathy Market growth will expand due to the factors such as the rising incidence, research and development, preclinical models, and the approval of pipeline drugs in the forecasted period. Nevertheless, the growth of the Tendinopathy Market will impede because of delayed diagnosis, misdiagnosis, and the limitations associated with the current treatment.

in the forecasted period. Nevertheless, the growth of the Tendinopathy Market will impede because of The current market depends on therapeutic agents or those who fail to respond to these drugs and go for surgery. However, by looking at the pipeline, it has been found that many allografts, regenerative medicine treatments with amniotic fluid, and cell therapy are under development for Tendinopathy. Moreover, if they get approved in the coming years, they will capture all the market of NSAIDs, opioids, and other therapies that are providing symptomatic management.

Tendinopathy is a failed healing response of the tendon, with the haphazard proliferation of tenocytes, intracellular abnormalities in tenocytes, disruption of collagen fibers, and a subsequent increase in the noncollagenous matrix.

DelveInsight estimates that the total Tendinopathy incident cases were found to be 29,282,773 cases in the 7MM in 2020. Among these countries, the United States patients account for the highest number of Tendinopathy cases.

The Tendinopathy Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Tendinopathy Incident Cases

Gender-specific Incident Cases of Tendinopathy

Type-specific Incident Cases of Tendinopathy

Region-specific Incident Cases of Tendinopathy

Tendinopathy Treatment Market

The traditional Tendinopathy treatment modalities aimed at controlling inflammation, such as corticosteroid injections and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs), may not be the most effective options. Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) is another technique that has been widely used in orthopedic surgery and sports medicine to treat tendon injuries.

The current Tendinopathy treatment regimen for the management includes rest, ice, and over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers. Certain medications, including over-the-counter non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications, such as ibuprofen and naproxen, are recommended for managing the condition.

Out of the current treatment market, most of the Tendinopathy market size was generated by Surgery + NSAIDs, which is around USD 6,252 million in the 7MM in 2020. However, with the expected approval of the emergence of emerging products, the market size of Surgery + NSAIDs is expected to decrease in 2030.

The Tendinopathy pipeline possesses potential drugs as monotherapies as well as combination therapies. The current market of Tendinopathy anticipates the emergence of emerging products, namely Micronized DHACM and Amniotic Fluid Tissue. Most of the drugs are approved for tendonitis; hence, there is a need to approve more tendinopathy-specific drugs, and robust pipeline candidates are expected to intensify future competition.

Final comments on the Tendinopathy Market growth

The growth of the Tendinopathy Market will increase owing to the Tendinopathy incidence in recent years and the overall rise in extreme and overuse sports. Significant advancements in the field of Tendinopathy therapeutics are observed. In addition, various organizations and research institutes are undertaking research activities to discover successful Tendinopathy treatments, and a large number of clinical trials are recruiting Tendinopathy patient volunteers. Moreover, gene therapy becomes a promising method for facilitating the trafficking of growth factors to the injured site, potentially allowing sustained temporal delivery. Novel mini-invasive procedures that target underlying pathology, such as abnormal neoinnervation, are being developed and are initially promising.

Nevertheless, the lack of understanding of the disease pathophysiology and clinical relevance may represent a missed opportunity to make the correct diagnosis, potentially leading to a delayed diagnosis and misdiagnosis. Despite many clinical advances in treating Tendinopathies, there remains an unmet need for effective therapeutic strategies to augment the intrinsic and surgical repair. Already available off-labeled drugs might offer tough competition to emerging ones. Also, the communication gap among doctors and patients is one of the primary reasons for unsatisfactory patient care currently and might hinder the growth of the Tendinopathy market and access to medications.

Scope of the Tendinopathy Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Tendinopathy Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Tendinopathy Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Tendinopathy: MiMedx Group, R3 Stem Cell, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, University of Wisconsin-Madison , General Electric, Ipsen, Orthocell Limited, and several others.

, General Electric, Ipsen, Orthocell Limited, and several others. Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Tendinopathy Key Insights 2 Tendinopathy Report Introduction 3 Tendinopathy Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Tendinopathy 5 Tendinopathy Disease Background and Overview 6 Tendinopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Tendinopathy 7.1 The United States 7.2 EU5 Countries 7.2.1 Germany 7.2.2 France 7.2.3 Italy 7.2.4 Spain 7.2.5 The United Kingdom 7.3 Japan 8 Organizations contributing towards Tendinopathy 9 Tendinopathy Patient Journey 10 Tendinopathy Case Reports 11 Tendinopathy Emerging Therapies 11.1 Micronized DHACM (AmnioFix): MiMedx Group 11.2 Amniotic Fluid Tissue: R3 Stem Cell 11.3 Secukinumab (AIN457): Novartis Pharmaceuticals 11.4 Platelet-rich Plasma: University of Wisconsin-Madison/General Electric 11.5 Botulinum toxin A (Dysport 500 Unit Powder): Ipsen 11.6 Ortho-ATI: Orthocell Limited 12 Tendinopathy 7MM Market Analysis 12.1 The United States Tendinopathy Market Size 12.2 EU-5 Tendinopathy Market Size 12.2.1 Germany Market Size 12.2.2 France Market Size 12.2.3 Italy Market Size 12.2.4 Spain Market Size 12.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 12.2.3 Japan Tendinopathy Market Size 13 KOL Views 14 Tendinopathy Market Drivers 15 Tendinopathy Market Barriers 16 Tendinopathy SWOT Analysis 17 Tendinopathy Unmet Needs 18 Appendix 19 DelveInsight Capabilities 20 Disclaimer 21 About DelveInsight

