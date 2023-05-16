Tendit Group Doubles Down with New Acquisition in Arizona

PHOENIX, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tendit Group, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, announced the acquisition of Tempe, AZ based Clean D Windows ("Clean D"). The acquisition of Clean D Windows comes after Tendit announced the acquisition of Legends Landscape Management in Phoenix, and further expands Tendit's footprint and service offering in the Arizona market.

Founded in 2008, Clean D Windows has grown to become one of the leading full-service commercial window cleaning and glass restoration companies in Arizona. Clean D primarily serves commercial property managers and HOA customers and has established itself as the premier provider of high-rise and mid-rise window cleaning in Arizona. Jason Barclay, President of Clean D Windows, will join Tendit's divisional leadership team post-transaction and will continue to lead the operations going forward.

Alejandra Harvey Oliver, CEO at Tendit, said, "Jason is a proven operator and has guided Clean D through a period of rapid growth. We are excited to partner with him and support him as he continues to scale the windows division. This acquisition represents a significant step in building out our service offering in Arizona and establishing Tendit as the 'go-to' single-source provider for all exterior maintenance needs."

Patrick Watkins, Partner at Osceola Capital, said, "We are thrilled to expand our service offering in Arizona, and these partnerships significantly enhance our presence in this highly strategic geography. We are excited for the future growth prospects of Tendit across the Mountain West and will continue to pursue strategic acquisitions to expand the Company's geographic footprint and service offerings."

About Tendit Group

Tendit Group is a leading provider of exterior facility maintenance services in the Mountain West. The Company's core service offering includes pressure washing, asphalt maintenance, window cleaning, pavement striping & marking, landscaping, snow removal, and power sweeping. Tendit's customers include property managers, commercial businesses, hospitals, schools, contractors, restaurants, retail, municipalities, airports, HOAs, and government agencies. Visit www.tenditgroup.com.

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more.

