Tenenz, Inc., Through Their Mostad Marketing Cloud Service, is Pleased to Offer a Free Tax Highlights Video

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help accounting and tax firms reach out to their online viewers, a new and free customized 2020 Tax Highlights video is now available for firms to use on their website, social media channels and client e-mail newsletters. The video was produced by TaxVid, a digital service of Mostad Marketing Cloud, who is a provider of customized newsletters, content and videos for tax and accounting firms.

The opportunity to promote your practice online

Free 2020 Tax Highlights video by TaxVid, a service of Mostad Marketing Cloud.

"According to recent studies, 55% of people watch online videos every day and 78% of people watch weekly," said Mostad Marketing Cloud product manager Laura Bredenberg. "Videos increase email open rates 200-300 percent and can increase conversion rates up to 20 percent. Mostad Marketing Cloud makes it affordable for tax and accounting firms of all sizes to reach these online viewers."

Free to all accounting and tax preparation firms

All accounting and tax professionals now have access to the video, which can be customized for each firm including a logo, brand colors and contact information. TaxVid handles the technical work, so there is no need to hassle with hosting the video or setting it up.

This free video is also a great lead generation tool as it includes a way for prospective clients to reach out to firms directly from the video.

Josefina Rivera of Taxes Simply Done had this to say about her free customized video: "The highlight video was a success for my firm because after posting on social media and emailing it to my clients, I increased my client base. I will be returning to purchase more videos. Thank you."

"We have heard from our accounting firm customers that these videos really help them attract and retain clients," said Bredenberg. "With these videos, tax and accounting professionals are able to provide new, dynamic content on their websites and on social media, allowing them to inform their clients of changes and updates to the tax laws."

Mostad Marketing Cloud releases new client videos with timely topics throughout the year. Each video is branded with the firm's logo and contact information. In addition to hosting the videos, TaxVid experts make it very easy to use them in email, web and social media outlets. These videos are available as an annual or monthly subscription.

Get your free video at: https://videos.mostad.com/2020-tax-highlights/newswire

Tenenz, Inc.: https://www.tenenz.com

Bloomington, MN

Related Images

free-2020-tax-highlights-video.png

Free 2020 Tax Highlights video

Free 2020 Tax Highlights video by TaxVid, a service of Mostad Marketing Cloud.

Related Links

www.tenenz.com

www.cloud.mostad.com

SOURCE Mostad Marketing Cloud