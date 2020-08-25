Teneo Acquires Goldin Associates

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced that it has acquired Goldin Associates LLC, a leading financial advisory firm focused on distressed situations, financial restructuring, valuation analyses and fiduciary roles.

Goldin, founded in 1990 by Harrison "Jay" Goldin, partners with senior management, boards of directors, shareholders, creditors and lenders to identify viable business alternatives and develop strategic action plans that maximize value amidst balance sheet, operational, and financial challenges.

As part of the transaction, the Goldin team will become part of Teneo's Capital Advisory business segment, the investment banking arm of Teneo, which provides financial advisory, financing solutions and restructuring advisory services.

"We are delighted to welcome the entire Goldin team to Teneo," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Teneo. "Our Capital Advisory business continues to be an important part of Teneo's global service offering, and today's acquisition represents a significant expansion of our capabilities."

"We have great respect for what Goldin has achieved over the past thirty years and are excited to have them as part of Teneo to help expand our existing restructuring capabilities," said Michael Madden, Chairman of Teneo's Capital Advisory business. "Goldin has an exceptional track record of advising clients through distressed situations and their deep expertise further enhances the services we can offer our clients."

"This transaction represents a tremendous opportunity for Goldin Associates," said Jay Goldin. "Our firms share the same core values, including the importance of helping our clients achieve superior outcomes when it matters the most. We look forward to joining Teneo and continuing to deliver superior advice to the clients of both firms."

"We believe Teneo's integrated services, senior led team, and global reach will help propel Goldin to new heights in assisting clients to resolve their most complex financial, valuation and governance challenges," said Jonathan E. Goldin, Executive Managing Director and General Counsel.

Teneo has completed 13 acquisitions since the firm was founded in 2011. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Clearsight Advisors acted as the financial advisor to Goldin Associates.

ABOUT TENEO:

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. Working exclusively with the CEOs and senior executives of the world's leading companies, Teneo provides strategic counsel across their full range of key objectives and issues. Our clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other global corporations. Integrating the disciplines of strategic communications, investor relations, digital advisory, diversity & inclusion, management consulting, physical & cyber risk advisory, financial advisory, corporate governance advisory, political & policy risk advisory, and talent advisory, Teneo solves for the most complex business challenges and opportunities. The Firm has more than 800 employees located in 20 offices around the world. For more information on Teneo, please see www.teneo.com.

