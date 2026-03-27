TENEO EXPANDS GLOBAL POLITICAL RISK ADVISORY BUSINESS

Former MI6 Chief Sir Richard Moore; former Acting U.S. Director of National Intelligence Stacey Dixon; former U.S. CENTCOM Commander General Frank McKenzie; and former Commander of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe General Jim Hecker to join the firm

New senior leadership appointments to drive next chapter of growth for world's largest and most experienced political risk advisory team

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced several key appointments to its leading Global Political Risk Advisory business. This includes the addition of four highly respected Senior Advisors: former MI6 Chief Sir Richard Moore; former Acting U.S. Director of National Intelligence Stacey Dixon; former U.S. CENTCOM Commander General Frank McKenzie; and former Commander of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe General Jim Hecker.

Teneo's broader global political risk advisory and government affairs team, which includes WestExec Advisors, a Teneo company, now has over 200+ professionals globally with deep expertise at the highest levels of government, national security, intelligence and industry.

The firm is also announcing the appointment of Nitin Chadda as President of Global Political Risk Advisory, joining Teneo's global management team. Nitin serves concurrently as Co-Founder and Managing Partner of WestExec Advisors, alongside Michèle Flournoy and Sergio Aguirre. In this newly created role, Nitin is bringing the firm's powerful integrated political risk offering to clients at a time of unprecedented demand as global dynamics reshape markets and create new business opportunities.

In addition, Kevin Kajiwara has been appointed to a new position as Teneo's Global Chair of Political Risk Advisory. In this role, he will continue to lead and advise key clients, as well as represent the firm at global events and in media as well as contribute to Teneo's thought leadership.

"Geopolitical risk and government relations is in our DNA as a firm. It is also in the DNA of global markets and corporate strategy. Never more so than today," said Paul Keary, CEO of Teneo. "In this environment where business outcomes are increasingly determined by government actions and geopolitical shocks, actionable geopolitical and policy insight is central to CEO and Board decision making."

"We are delighted to announce Nitin and Kevin's new roles as well as welcome an exceptional group of highly respected Senior Advisors to build upon our significant political risk advisory capabilities," Keary added.

"Global companies have never faced more uncertainty as they navigate a range of geopolitical challenges as well as potential opportunities," said Sir Richard Moore. "Teneo is uniquely positioned in the market with a remarkable range of expertise as well as hands-on professionals worldwide to help guide clients in this environment. I look forward to working with the team to help advise the firm's clients around the globe."

Nitin Chadda said: "It's a privilege to step into this role at such an important moment and drive our integrated capabilities, high-value relationships and reach as leaders in this space. We are unmatched in our ability to help companies make sense of today's disrupted world and to make business decisions, while driving outcomes that position them for growth."

Stacey Dixon added: "I am very much looking forward to joining this incredible platform as we counsel global industry leaders on how to mitigate risk, seize new opportunities and ensure they engage the right influential stakeholders. At a time when geopolitical factors have never, rightly, been higher on the CEO and Board agenda, I am proud to be part of a multidisciplinary team of such impressive caliber – one that credibly rolls up its sleeves alongside peers to strategize for commercial success."

Senior Advisor Biographies:

Sir Richard Moore served as Chief of the UK's Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) from 2020 to 2025, capping a distinguished 40-year career in intelligence, diplomacy and national security leadership. Previously, he served as Political Director at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Deputy National Security Adviser, and British Ambassador to Turkey, with earlier postings in Vietnam, Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey. He was knighted in 2023 for services to UK national security and foreign policy.

Stacey Dixon most recently served as Acting Director of National Intelligence and prior to that as the Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence as well as Deputy Director of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency. Stacey has served in U.S. national security leadership roles for over two decades, including on Capitol Hill and the Central Intelligence Agency.

Frank McKenzie, Jr., USMC (Ret.) served as Commander of U.S. CENTCOM from 2019 to 2022 where he led U.S. military operations and security cooperation efforts across the Middle East and Central and South Asia. Frank has commanded at every level, including the platoon, battalion, and component levels and previously served as Director of the Chairman's New Administration Transition Team, Director of Strategic Plans and Policy (J-5) for the Joint Staff, and Director of the Joint Staff.

General James Hecker, USAF (Ret.) served as Commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe–Air Forces Africa and as Commander of NATO Allied Air Command. During his distinguished 36-year military career, Jim commanded eight times across various levels and was responsible for modernizing NATO airpower for the 21st century by integrating new members, pioneering tactics, and improving readiness.

About Teneo

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. We partner with our clients globally to do great things for a better future.

Drawing upon our global team and expansive network of senior advisors, we provide advisory services across our five business segments on a stand-alone or fully integrated basis to help our clients solve complex business challenges. Our clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other corporations, financial institutions and organizations.

Our full range of advisory services includes strategic communications, investor relations, financial transactions and restructuring, management consulting, physical and cyber risk, organizational design, board and executive search, geopolitics and government affairs, corporate governance and ESG.

The firm has more than 1,800 employees located in 50+ offices around the world.

For more information about Teneo, please visit teneo.com.

SOURCE Teneo