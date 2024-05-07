TENEO EXPANDS MIDWEST OPERATIONS

Peter Thompson to join Teneo

Firm continues global expansion following record growth in 2023

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced that Peter Thompson has joined the firm and will be based in Chicago. He will operate across Teneo's five business segments: Strategy & Communications, Financial Advisory, Management Consulting, Risk Advisory and People Advisory.

Thompson joins Teneo from Lazard Frères & Co., where he was most recently Chairman of Midwest Advisory. In that role, he advised public and private companies and financial sponsors on a range of strategic issues. From 2009-2015, Thompson served as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Perkins Investment Management, a $22 billion manager of public equities known for its defensive approach to investing. In 2013, Perkins became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Janus Capital Group, now Janus Henderson Investors. From 1994-2007, he was Executive Vice President and member of the Board of Directors of Chicago-based Ariel Investments, the first African American-owned mutual fund company in the United States.

Thompson served as Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley's Campaign Finance Director for the Mayor's successful and final re-election in 2007, capping 22 years in office. He also served as Finance Co-Chairman of former United States Secretary of Commerce and President Obama's Chief of Staff William M. Daley's Chicago Mayoral Campaign in 2019. He was an appointed Board Member of the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority, a government entity created by the Illinois General Assembly for the purpose of constructing and renovating stadiums for professional sports teams in the State of Illinois.

Thompson's appointment as a Senior Advisor is part of a broader expansion of Teneo's operations in Chicago and across the Midwest. The region is home to many existing Teneo clients and is an important part of Teneo's U.S. strategy following record growth in 2023 across business segments.

"Chicago and the Midwest region are home to dozens of Teneo clients, and today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to growing our team in this critical market," said Paul Keary, CEO of Teneo. "As part of our growth strategy, I am delighted to welcome Peter Thompson to Teneo. He has decades of experience that will be very beneficial to our clients, and he will play a key role in helping drive the expansion of our capabilities on the ground in the region."

"I am thrilled to be joining Teneo and helping to grow the firm's presence across the Midwest," said Peter Thompson. "Teneo's integrated service model across strategic communications, financial advisory, management consulting, and risk and people advisory offers a truly differentiated model which is needed for CEOs and companies navigating the current business environment."

In addition to his role at Teneo, Thompson is also a Managing Director at Blue Marlin Partners, a private equity firm made up of current and former company operators and ultra-high net worth investors.

About Teneo

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. We partner with our clients globally to do great things for a better future.

Drawing upon our global team and expansive network of senior advisors, we provide advisory services across our five business segments on a stand-alone or fully integrated basis to help our clients solve complex business challenges. Our clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other corporations, financial institutions and organizations.

Our full range of advisory services includes strategic communications, investor relations, financial transactions and restructuring, management consulting, physical and cyber risk, organizational design, board and executive search, geopolitics and government affairs, corporate governance, ESG and DE&I.

The firm has more than 1,600 employees located in 40+ offices around the world.

For more information about Teneo, please visit teneo.com.

SOURCE Teneo