Teneo Hospitality Group Announces Jamie Bruce as President, Welcomes New Chapter in Leadership

MINNETONKA, Minn., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo Hospitality Group is pleased to announce Jamie Bruce as its new President, marking an exciting new chapter in the company's growth and innovation. Jamie, who has been an integral part of Teneo's leadership team for the past two years, succeeds Mike Schugt, who has decided to step down after 10 years at the helm to focus on his non-profit endeavors.

Jamie Bruce

"I'm honored to take on this role and eager to lead Teneo into its next chapter," said Jamie Bruce. "This is a pivotal moment for our company, and I'm committed to advancing our mission by working closely with our talented team and strengthening relationships with our exceptional hotel partners."

Jamie Bruce brings a wealth of experience in hospitality leadership, having held senior positions with prestigious organizations such as Waldorf-Astoria, Conrad, Kerzner International, Atlantis Bahamas, KSL Resorts, and Tavistock Hotel Collection. His expertise in sales, marketing, commercial operations, and strategic planning, particularly with luxury independent hotels and resorts, uniquely positions him to lead Teneo into its next phase of growth.

Over the past two years, Jamie has worked hand-in-hand with Mike Schugt, helping shape Teneo's strategy and strengthen relationships with key stakeholders. His collaborative approach and passion for driving success have made him a trusted leader within the organization.

"Since Jamie joined Teneo, his leadership and dedication have been instrumental in evolving our vision and enhancing our partnerships," said Darrell, CEO of Teneo. "Passing the torch to Jamie is a natural progression, and I am confident that his forward-thinking approach will take Teneo to even greater heights. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and remain committed to connecting meeting professionals with the best in hospitality."

Jamie Bruce's leadership signals an ambitious vision for Teneo's future, focusing on enhancing its reputation as a leader in the hospitality industry. With plans to strengthen partnerships, innovate service offerings, and expand opportunities for member hotels and clients, Jamie brings a forward-thinking approach backed by exceptional hospitality credentials. This direction emphasizes Teneo's commitment to excellence and adaptability in an evolving market, positioning it to deliver unparalleled value in the years ahead.

Jamie's appointment as President marks an important milestone in Teneo's evolution, and the company looks forward to continuing to innovate, expand, and strengthen its position as a global leader in hospitality sales and marketing.

For more information, visit Teneo Hospitality Group.

About Teneo Hospitality Group: Teneo Hospitality Group is a leading global sales and marketing organization, representing a portfolio of luxury hotels, resorts, and venues around the world. The company connects meeting professionals with exceptional hospitality providers, delivering unparalleled service and personalized solutions for events, conferences, and meetings.

