Teneo Hospitality Group Highlights Wellness and Sustainability as Key Drivers in Event Bookings

Leading hospitality sales representation company sees a rise in wellness and sustainability-focused event planning

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the intersection of wellness and sustainability increasingly influences meeting planners' venue selections, Teneo Hospitality Group is expanding its portfolio to include facilities that prioritize physical, mental, and environmental well-being. This trend is reshaping the event planning landscape, with wellness-centric offerings becoming pivotal in decision-making.

"Planners are now prioritizing the well-being of their attendees and the environmental impact of their events," said Mike Schugt, president of Teneo. "We're advising clients on best practices while also implementing these within our own events—offering mental health breaks during networking sessions and featuring sessions with energy experts and sound healing at our annual summit. We believe environments that foster both connection and rejuvenation lead to greater productivity and overall event satisfaction."

Sustainable event planning has evolved from a trend to a key strategy for enhancing attendee experience and engagement. By focusing on participant well-being, organizers can create environments that boost productivity and foster meaningful interactions, leaving a lasting positive impact. Hotels are responding with new offerings and services that go beyond providing a venue, offering a sanctuary for attendees to thrive. Here are five properties leading the way in integrating wellness into every guest's stay.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas stands out with its Green Meeting Concierge service, combining sustainability with wellness. The Concierge collaborates closely with clients to align event sustainability goals with company values, setting up green initiatives and providing detailed post-event environmental impact reports. The Venetian also offers access to one of the world's largest day spas, with over 150 services available, ensuring guests enjoy unparalleled wellness experiences.

Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel and Casino offers a holistic approach to wellness, seamlessly integrating it into the event experience. Planners can elevate their events with offerings like a water sommelier, sound bath ceremonies, forest bathing, and yin yoga. Unique experiences such as aura readings, chair massages, and brain training workshops ensure attendees leave not just informed but rejuvenated.

Named a 2024 Michelin Key Hotel, Lake Nona Wave Hotel in Orlando offers a distinctive meeting experience where wellness is central. The hotel integrates advanced technology with world-class fitness facilities and wellness professionals. It features Well+ech rooms, showcasing innovations like AI-powered Bryte mattresses, and offers access to the Lake Nona Performance Club, which includes rock climbing, virtual golf, and Dr. Deepak Chopra's Mind Body Zone and Spa. The hotel's 17,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting spaces are designed with technology like View Smart Glass, enhancing comfort and reducing eye strain. Catering menus focus on healthy, locally-sourced cuisine curated by Chef Guillaume Robin.

1 Hotel Collection introduces a futuristic touch to wellness through its partnership with HigherDOSE, a holistic biohacking brand. Meeting attendees can enhance their experience with devices like infrared PEMF mats and red light face masks, available in spa sessions or guest rooms. The brand's commitment to sustainability includes helping clients achieve credits for Certified Sustainable Gatherings, with a focus on waste reduction, ethical vendor selection, and thoughtful decor. They aim for at least 90% waste diversion in every event, ensuring gatherings are memorable and environmentally responsible.

About Teneo Hospitality Group

Teneo Hospitality Group is a leading Global Sales Organization representing over 400 distinctive hotels, resorts, and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) worldwide. Teneo's exclusive portfolio caters to the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry, offering premium independent and small-branded properties. With a team of experienced sales and marketing professionals strategically located in key markets, Teneo serves as an extension of its members' sales teams, providing unparalleled support and expertise. Teneo is committed to being a global sales advisor to the meeting planning community, offering invaluable industry knowledge and access to unique properties.

