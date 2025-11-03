Tenera Care and ALIS Announce Powerful Integration for Better Senior Living Care Management

--Partnership creates unified platform combining location-based monitoring with care delivery for improved resident outcomes and operational efficiency--

HALIFAX, NS and CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Tenera Care, a provider of advanced location-based monitoring solutions for senior living communities, today announced the launch of a powerful integration with ALIS (Assisted Living's Intelligent Software), a leading eHR software. This collaboration creates an integrated ecosystem with a user-friendly mobile interface that leads to better health outcomes for residents while capturing all aspects of care delivery, changing how senior living operators manage care and optimize operations.

Tenera Care provides an "indoor GPS" system, delivering industry-leading location information on residents, staff and equipment in senior living communities with chair-level precision. Integrating this real-time data with the ALIS platform delivers immediate benefits:

Improved Health and Safety Outcomes: When an alert is triggered, caregivers are provided with the resident's complete health plan through the Tenera Care mobile app. Tenera also measures the time caregivers spend with the resident in response to the alert. Location data is also used to deliver important resident health insights, including fall risk, UTI risk, depression risk and more.

Tenera Care's location data captures how much time caregivers spend with residents in real time, for both planned and unplanned care, enabling managers to better understand staffing needs while simultaneously capturing accurate billing data for all care delivered. Improved Compliance: Tenera Care's mobile app and location tracking makes it much easier for staff to precisely document their activities.

"This integration with ALIS solves a fundamental problem in senior living operations – the disconnect between care planning and care delivery," said Stephen Fitzgerald, CEO of Tenera Care. "Communities can now see not just what care was scheduled, but what care actually occurred, when it happened, and how residents responded. This visibility eliminates guesswork in staffing decisions, ensures accurate service billing, and gives families confidence that their loved ones are receiving the care they need."

The Tenera Care and ALIS integration simplifies workflows for clinical staff while providing administrators with operational insights, enabling data-driven decisions that improve both resident outcomes and business performance.

"Senior living operators need systems that work together, not against each other," said John Shafaee, CEO of ALIS. "This partnership eliminates the frustration of managing separate platforms for care planning and care tracking. When everything connects seamlessly, staff spend less time on documentation and more time with residents, while administrators get the data they need to run efficient operations and capture all appropriate billing details."

Tenera Care and ALIS will build on this integration, offering even more industry-leading functionality in 2026.

Tenera.Care is a healthcare technology company focused on location-based monitoring solutions for senior living communities. The company's platform uses wearable technology to capture care provided in the facility and monitors resident health and movement patterns, controls elopement, and prevents falls. This supports informed management and proactive care interventions. For more information, visit www.teneracare.com.

ALIS is the only complete eHR software purpose-built for assisted living, memory care, and independent living. Designed to grow with your portfolio, ALIS streamlines workflows, eliminates duplicate entries, and ensures compliance across states. From eMAR and drug management to integrated assessments, billing, and family engagement, ALIS simplifies care and operations–driving margin growth. Learn more at www.go-alis.com .

