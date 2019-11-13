Tenet Partners Wins Accolades at the Transform Awards North America 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenet Partners wins three awards for the exemplary work its team did for clients Storylines Inc., Sonepar USA, and Connecticut Fund for the Environment/Save the Sound. Tenet's excellence in rebranding and brand development captured recognition at the fifth annual Transform Awards North America in New York City.

The Transform Awards, established in 2009, celebrates great branding and strategy. Each year, the very best agencies are recognized for outstanding creative work spanning corporate and product brand development. More than ever before, a strong brand is vital for driving customer loyalty and business outcomes. The growing influence of customer experience design highlights the need for companies to build high-performing brands and high-impact innovations to achieve success.

"I am so proud of our team. Collaborating with clients and consumers to build high performance, creatively enduring brands is at the heart of Tenet and how we work. This year's Transform awards are a tremendous recognition of our mission, our employee-owners and the relationships that we enjoy with our clients," said Hampton Bridwell, CEO at Tenet Partners. "From a startup, to a global industrial company, to a non-profit working to address climate change, the power of branding and innovation are clearly illustrated in these programs. It's wonderful to be honored for the work."

Tenet's work garnered three awards for its innovation in brand strategy and digital transformation, including:

Bronze in Best strategic or creative development of a new brand for Storylines

for Storylines Bronze in Best development of a new brand within an existing brand portfolio for Sonepar

for Sonepar Highly Commended in Best rebrand of a digital property for Connecticut Fund for the Environment/Save the Sound

"This year, the caliber of submissions has been phenomenal, and clients and agencies that have won have demonstrated outstanding creative ability and strategic insight," said Andrew Thomas, publishing editor at Transform magazine, a companion to the Transform awards program.

Tenet Partners is a brand innovation firm that transforms organizations through a blend of insights, strategy, design and technology. Our mission is to help companies create brand value and open possibilities in today's digital-driven and customer-focused world.

