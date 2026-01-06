TENET unveils new Home Autonomy Operating System at CES 2026

Functional prototype showcases explainable, agentic decision-making through a real-world autonomous laundry testbed

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TENET announced they will present a functional prototype of their Home Autonomy OS at CES 2026 in Las Vegas from Jan 6-9, 2026. The system-level operating framework for autonomous home devices is demonstrated through an autonomous laundry system as a high-signal testbed to show how perception, contextual reasoning, and on-device execution operate together without user-selected programs. The demonstration will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth #18604.

From Smart Appliances to a Home Autonomy Operating System

At CES 2026, TENET is focused on validating home autonomy as a system problem rather than a feature set. The Home Autonomy OS integrates real-time perception, contextual decision-making, and closed-loop execution into a unified agent runtime designed for physical household tasks. The system introduces a new reasoning-visualization pipeline, connecting Edge AI, the TENET Agent Runtime, and a redesigned UI framework—making autonomous decision-making observable as it runs fully on-device. Laundry serves as the first application context because it is one of the most perception-dense and decision-intensive activities in the home, requiring continuous understanding of fabrics, stains, risks, and environmental conditions.

Key system capabilities demonstrated at CES 2026 include:





Multi-modal perception (vision + spectral) - Enables real-time understanding of fabrics, stains, and material risks across mixed, real-world loads.





- Enables real-time understanding of fabrics, stains, and material risks across mixed, real-world loads. Contextual decision engine - Generates and adjusts care strategies autonomously, without relying on preset programs or user input.





- Generates and adjusts care strategies autonomously, without relying on preset programs or user input. On-device edge execution - Delivers low-latency inference and deterministic control through fully local processing.

"CES 2026 represents a clear step forward in the maturity of our autonomous system," said Chloe Li, Founder of TENET. "This year, we're demonstrating an Edge AI-driven architecture that can perceive real-world conditions, reason through complex trade-offs, and execute decisions autonomously. Laundry is the environment where we can most rigorously show that agentic reasoning, on-device intelligence, and physical execution now operate together as a stable system."

Advancing Toward Product-Aligned Autonomy

TENET's updated Perception Engine delivers stable interpretation across diverse garments and conditions, strengthening the reliability of downstream decisions. Combined with the TENET Agent Runtime, the system demonstrates consistent, end-to-end autonomous behavior across an entire household task cycle.

"We're not building a single-product washing machine brand," continued Li. "Our long-term focus is on AI-native home appliances. Devices that can perceive, reason, and act autonomously. The laundry system shown at CES is the first full expression of this agent architecture, and it establishes the foundation for a broader home autonomy operating system."

About TENET

TENET is an AI company developing the operating system for home autonomy. The company focuses on building agentic intelligence for real household tasks, including systems that can perceive their environment, understand context, reason about outcomes, and act with meaningful autonomy. Designed to move home devices beyond pre-set programs, TENET's Home Autonomy OS enables real-time, context-aware decision-making and serves as a scalable foundation for AI-native home appliances.

