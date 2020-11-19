Tenfold Announces Support for Microsoft Dynamics Channel Integration Framework (CIF) v2 and Omni-Channel Experiences as Part of its Advanced CTI Solution for Dynamics 365

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenfold today announced it has updated its Advanced CTI Solutions for Microsoft Dynamics to include support for Channel Integration Framework (CIF) v2 and the omni-channel experience in Dynamics 365. These updates further extend Tenfold's investment in the Dynamics ecosystem to enable companies to unify their omni-channel agent experience with Dynamics 365 alongside existing enterprise communication platforms like Avaya, Cisco, Genesys and more using seamless, productized integrations.

Tenfold enables advanced CTI for Dynamics using CIF v2 and Omnichannel with support for Avaya, Cisco, Genesys, NICE InContact and others.

Tenfold's Next Generation CTI with support for CIF v2 is currently available on Microsoft AppSource at: https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-us/product/dynamics-365/tenfold_.tenfold_2020

Tenfold Advanced CTI for Dynamics 365 CIF v2 and Omni-Channel

Leveraging the combined solutions, customers can now integrate enterprise cloud and on-premise communication platforms into Dynamics 365 with the ability to leverage critical capabilities of the omni-channel and CIF v2 experiences including multiple session management and interaction notifications. Combining Tenfold's deep integration of the voice channel with Microsoft's native or partner-integrated digital channels, enables companies to have a fully unified omni-channel experience within Dynamics leveraging best-in-class channel providers. Altogether, this means that agents can be more productive with relevant customer context at their fingertips across channels and businesses can make better decisions with all interaction data living within the Dynamics experience.

Comments on the News

"The customer service technology landscape is evolving rapidly. Service leaders are focused on expanding channel availability to align with customer preferences and looking for solutions that help optimize their omni-channel operations," said Sean Pinegar , founder and Head of Product at Tenfold. "We're excited to collaborate with Microsoft on digitizing voice into a consolidated view of customer-facing channels and offering service leaders a solution for the two of the top priorities in the industry -- channel adoption and agent productivity."

About Tenfold

Tenfold is a global leader in Next Generation CTI for sales and service organizations. Tenfold's Cloud-First approach and Intelligent Integrated Desktop Agent combined with its productized, yet highly configurable real-time integration layer between business applications and communication channels maximizes ROI for companies on voice and CRM.

Tenfold has 800 deployments in 90+ countries serving enterprises across many sectors, including telecommunications, insurance, financial services, hospitality and healthcare. Backed by Andreessen-Horowitz, Next Coast Ventures and Salesforce Ventures, Tenfold is trusted by customers and partners to improve and analyze more than 1.5 Billion interactions annually. For more information, visit http://www.tenfold.com

Media Contact:

Dan Sincavage

Tenfold

415-599-1170

[email protected]

SOURCE Tenfold