Tenfold Launches Next Generation CTI with support for Einstein Call Coaching on Salesforce AppExchange, The World's Leading Enterprise Marketplace

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Tenfold Next Generation CTI with support for Einstein Call Coaching is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/tenfold

Tenfold Advanced CTI with High Velocity Sales & Einstein Call Coaching

Leveraging the combined solutions, customers can now integrate call recordings into Salesforce High Velocity Sales to analyze and surface key moments in a sales interaction such as competitor or product mentions from sales calls. This allows sales managers to quickly zoom in on the critical parts of sales conversations and visualize broader trends at the rep, team and company levels for improved sales close rates. Tenfold for Salesforce Einstein Call Coaching provides managers with the intelligence to tailor and personalize coaching, by focusing on the moments of success and the areas for improvement. Altogether, this means that best practices can be quickly identified, and then disseminated, via coaching, or strategic shifts to call scripts or even Sales Cadences with the objective of improving key sales metrics across the board.

"The recent shift to remote workforces has made it more difficult for sales leaders to have the visibility they need to effectively coach their reps," said Dan Sincavage , founder and COO at Tenfold. "We're excited to bring voice data from enterprise communication platforms into High Velocity Sales & Einstein Call Coaching putting intelligence and insights at the fingertips of sales leaders and executives so they can better enable their teams and make informed decisions on sales strategy."

", founder and COO at Tenfold. "We're excited to bring voice data from enterprise communication platforms into High Velocity Sales & Einstein Call Coaching putting intelligence and insights at the fingertips of sales leaders and executives so they can better enable their teams and make informed decisions on sales strategy." "We are excited that Tenfold is continuing to innovate with Einstein Call Coaching, as they help unlock these capabilities for enterprise communication platforms" said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange "Salesforce is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love collaborating with our partners to bring new capabilities to the market."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About Tenfold

Tenfold is a global leader in Next Generation CTI solutions for sales and service organizations of all sizes. The company's Cloud-First approach and Intelligent Integrated Desktop Agent combined with its productized, yet highly configurable real-time integration layer between business applications and communication channels maximizes ROI for companies on voice and CRM.

Tenfold has over 800 deployments supporting users in more than 150 countries. Its' customers include many large enterprise companies across a range of sectors, including telecommunications, insurance, financial services, retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, hospitality and healthcare. Backed by Andreessen-Horowitz and Salesforce Ventures, Tenfold is trusted by its customers and partners to improve and analyze more than 1.5 Billion interactions every year. For more information, visit http://www.tenfold.com .

