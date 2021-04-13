TenFour Appoints New VP, Sales Robert Peterson

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TenFour, a Networking and Communications as a Service provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Peterson as the new Vice President of Sales effective April 12, 2021. Peterson has over 25 years in the communications industry including strategic experience transforming sales teams into high-growth organizations and delivering impactful results through revenue and channel expansion.

Prior to joining TenFour, Robert was Head of Sales in the Health and Life Sciences Sector at BT Global where he led sales across the Americas and Asia to transform a digital environment through collaboration, cloud, security and networking. Previously, he worked at Xerox as VP, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships driving new strategic, collaborative agreements to diversify additional revenue streams. Robert also has history at Verizon in numerous global leadership roles in Finance, Strategy, Channels and led sales teams in the Americas and Japan.

"Our strategy in 2021 is to simplify our message to the market, expand our customer base, and build upon the business solutions leveraged by our existing customers," said Mark Cantaluppi, TenFour's recently appointed CEO. "Rob's knowledge and background in network, UC collaboration, Internet of Things, and security aligns well with TenFour's products and services and we're excited for the energy and experience he'll bring to the team."

As TenFour continues to expand its business and deliver networking and communications solutions that drive organizational growth, Peterson will prove to be a valuable asset. "As we have seen the subscription model transform the software marketplace, the laggard had always been how to reinvent network buying as a service," said Peterson. "I am proud to join a company and executive management team who have reimagined network and communications for the next 100 years with an architecture and business model which surpasses the traditional network players."

ABOUT TENFOUR

TenFour provides turnkey, subscription-based Networking and Communications as a Service for numerous industries from retail to restaurants and more. Recognized as a "Partner of the Year" by Cisco and AT&T, TenFour is trusted by many leading technology companies for its more than 20 years of experience deploying and managing network and communications hardware, software, and services. The company's 24x7x365, U.S.-based Network Operations Center and distributed team of IT professionals work together to monitor and support thousands of customer locations across the US and around the world.

