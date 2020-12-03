TenFour CEO Transition Positions Company for Next Stage of Growth

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TenFour, a transformative IT Infrastructure as a Service (ITIaaS) company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mark P. Cantaluppi to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This promotion enables TenFour's founder, Bruce Flitcroft, to focus on the evolution of the Company's strategy while deepening co-marketing and sales partnerships with key industry players as the Company's Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

In addition, the Company has closed on a round of financing from existing and new investors, providing the investment capital to broaden its Go-To-Market initiatives.

Mr. Cantaluppi joined TenFour in February 2020 as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), bringing over 25 years of success as an executive with leadership expertise in growth businesses. His experience includes being the executive in charge of administration, accounting and finance, financial reporting, governance, and risk management with a focus on corporate strategy and execution. Prior to joining TenFour, Mr. Cantaluppi served as Vice President and CFO of Reis, Inc. a subscription-based business designed to help professionals with capital at risk in commercial real estate make better investment decisions. Earlier in his career, Mr. Cantaluppi had tenures with both publically traded and private organizations including Wellsford Real Properties, Inc., Vornado Realty Trust, and Ernst & Young LLP.

Leading IT analysts recognize Mr. Flitcroft as a key thought leader in transitioning the IT infrastructure marketplace to a subscription consumption model. Beginning in 2012, he pivoted TenFour from an award-wining, traditional IT integrator to an infrastructure utility delivering IT as a subscription service to mid-market and enterprise customers.

Speaking on behalf of the Board of Directors, Carl E. Ring, Jr., Chairman of the Board, stated, "I'm delighted to announce the advancement in leadership, which will provide better focus on both the current operations and the ongoing strategy. Mark brings his C-Suite experiences and professionalism to the organization as he leads the business out of a recession and a pandemic. It is equally important to afford Bruce the dedicated strategic focus for the Company's continued evolution."

Mr. Flitcroft stated, "We were the earliest of the primary movers in the transformation of IT infrastructure to the subscription-based consumption model, and have built a sizable portfolio of customers enjoying the new model. I'm excited to have Mark drive the scaling of our business while we stay agile in adapting our strategy as the marketplace evolves."

Mr. Cantaluppi stated, "This will be an exciting endeavor to lead TenFour's extraordinary team of professionals as we deliver superior IT Infrastructure to our customers as a utility through our subscription consumption model, breaking away from the traditional managed services and reseller models. Together we will drive TenFour to greater prominence in the market in 2021, creating shareholder value. The financial support provided by the most recent capital raise from new and existing shareholders is instrumental as we move into this next phase of growth."

ABOUT TENFOUR

TenFour believes businesses deserve the freedom to focus less on daily IT challenges and more on Digital Age innovation. That's why we've built the first private domain, global IT infrastructure service. From routers and switches to Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) implementation and Internet of Things (IoT) integrations, we deliver the reliability and performance IT leaders need to drive digital transformation. And we don't just plan, install, operate, maintain, and refresh our service; we retain ownership and responsibility for all of its components and pass on none of the risk. IT leaders are building the future of business, but they don't have to build it alone. TenFour's ready to help.

