Tenna Accelerates Growth With Opening of New Dallas Office

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TENNA, the construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations, today announced it has opened an office in Dallas, Texas to accommodate growth and support for the area's construction companies.

In addition to the corporate headquarters in Edison, New Jersey, and satellite office New York, New York, the new office expands the company's footprint and extends customer support to the Midwest, South, and Southwest.

Tenna

"The decision to expand our presence into the Dallas area was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Austin Conti, co-founder and CEO. "Texas, and the surrounding states are filled with construction companies that will continue to benefit from our solution and many have reached out to get started. Our goal is to be a partner with our customers, so the decision to expand in Texas was a no-brainer. We are also happy to have found some new talent to add to our team from the Dallas area as well."

About Tenna

Tenna goes beyond tracking. Tenna, www.tenna.com, is the construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations.

We enable you to know more. You get comprehensive, reliable tracking on a unified platform that is designed for mixed fleets. We built our solution on over 100 years of construction experience.

With more insight, you can control more. From status to assignee and maintenance, get comprehensive data on your mixed fleet. On your projects, gain more control over equipment utilization, master job costing and oversee your safety and compliance needs. At the office, gain full visibility and improved communications with the field, shop and between departments, providing full transparency from any location and better data to make purchase decisions.

And finally, with more control, you can make more. With knowledge, comes the power to make informed decisions on renting/owning/moving mixed assets. See improved utilization. Have more predictable days.

