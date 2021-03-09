Tenna and Co-Founder Austin Conti, CEO Honored by Dorson Community Foundation

EDISON, N.J., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TENNA, the construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations, is proud to announce that Dorson's Champion of Access and Opportunity Award will be presented to Tenna and its CEO, Austin Conti. This award honors Tenna for their commitment to improving access and success for youth in Essex County, New Jersey through their internship partnership benefiting students of the Dorson Scholars Program. Working with Tenna, Scholars are able to deepen their understanding of STEM careers while gaining professional work experience. "Our gala is the most important fundraising event of the year and we invite everyone looking to support our youth from underserved communities to join us for a toast and a salute to our Rising Scholars," said Natasha Scott, Dorson's Executive Director.

The Spring Splendor gala will be a celebration of Dorson's dynamic work with Essex County, NJ students on their path to college and career success. While this year's gala may look different, the virtual event will allow for more guests from near and far to attend the gala in support of Dorson's Scholars. Dorson Community Foundation looks forward to a successful gala fundraiser to help make up for donations lost in 2020, after having to cancel its 2020 in-person gala due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests will enjoy a fun-filled evening that will benefit Dorson's unique four-year, tuition-free, college and career enrichment program for youth from the inner-cities of Essex County, NJ.

Tenna has a strong commitment to providing equal opportunity of employment and encouraging diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We encourage other companies to get involved in supporting Dorson and other organizations helping to promote and open doors to underserved communities.

For more information about the upcoming Spring Splendor Virtual Gala, please visit www.dorsoncommunity.org.

Gala tickets can be purchased here.

About Dorson Community Foundation

Established in 1992, Dorson Community Foundation enriches and develops the next generation of leaders and agents of change from underserved communities in Essex County, NJ, by emphasizing self-discovery and civic engagement to empower students on their path to and through postsecondary education and onto career success. We are dedicated to becoming the gold standard model for supplementary education and community stewardship, empowering youth from underserved communities nationwide to become the agents of change their local communities need and the leaders our increasingly multicultural society demands.

About Tenna

Tenna goes beyond tracking. Tenna, www.tenna.com, is the construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations.

We enable you to know more. You get comprehensive, reliable tracking on a unified platform that is designed for mixed fleets. We built our solution on over 100 years of construction experience.

With more insight, you can control more. From status to assignee and maintenance, get comprehensive data on your mixed fleet. On your projects, gain more control over equipment utilization, master job costing and oversee your safety and compliance needs. At the office, gain full visibility and improved communications with the field, shop and between departments, providing full transparency from any location and better data to make purchase decisions.

And finally, with more control, you can make more. With knowledge, comes the power to make informed decisions on renting/owning/moving mixed assets. See improved utilization. Have more predictable days.

