Tenna Announces Enhanced Platform and App for Construction Industry

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TENNA, the construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations, unveils its newly designed platform that focuses on the needs of construction companies and goes beyond tracking to provide valuable, insightful data to make better business decisions.

The need for technology in the construction industry is growing exponentially, and Tenna is fusing multiple tracking technologies with state-of-the-art software systems on its One Platform to fulfill this need.

"We've enhanced and upgraded our platform from the ground up to be able to process data from thousands of projects and millions of assets in real-time. We're using that data to drive billions of individual decisions to better manage equipment fleet operations. And because of our complete focus on the construction industry, we've updated our user interface of the online platform and Tenna App, focusing on making it both intuitive and powerful," said Luke Douglas, Chief Architect. In addition to the One Platform, the newly designed Tenna Mobile App for iOS and Android will streamline the work of construction field employees—with better communication from the field to the shop to the office, there is less chance of downtime due to equipment issues. Maintenance needs, location and more can easily be accessed and noted and acted on.

About Tenna

Tenna goes beyond tracking. Tenna, www.tenna.com, is the construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations.

We enable you to know more. You get comprehensive, reliable tracking on a unified platform that is designed for mixed fleets. We built our solution on over 100 years of construction experience.

With more insight, you can control more. From status to assignee and maintenance, get comprehensive data on your mixed fleet. On your projects, gain more control over equipment utilization, master job costing and oversee your safety and compliance needs. At the office, gain full visibility and improved communications with the field, shop and between departments, providing full transparency from any location and better data to make purchase decisions.

And finally, with more control, you can make more. With knowledge, comes the power to make informed decisions on renting/owning/moving mixed assets. See improved utilization. Have more predictable days.

