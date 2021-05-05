Tenna Continues Growth with Their Newest Addition to the Team, Director of Enterprise Sales, Jeffrey Noland

EDISON, N.J., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Noland, Director of Enterprise Sales, joins the Tenna team with recent experience in telematics at Michelin Group and over 20 years as a Sales Leader. Jeff is a highly accomplished and multifaceted executive offering extensive expertise in leveraging transformation to optimize financial performance while driving business objectives. His reputation is one of a servant-leader who inspires and motivates others to drive complex strategies and concepts to a successful reality.

Tenna

"I am extremely blessed to have this opportunity with the Tenna team. The customer-focused culture combined with amazing technology is a dream come true for me. I'm looking forward to developing partnerships with our customers for years to come," says Jeff.

Before joining Tenna, Jeff's success spans over two decades of product development, customer service and large fleet consulting, as well as telematics implementation and rollout strategies. Jeff knows that the key to helping companies is to first understand their business, then identify their pain points and finally find and implement solutions to those pain points. Most of his time with Michelin has been working with managers and supervisors of some of the largest fleets in North America. Jeff has specialized in reducing idle time, increasing utilization, and overall efficiencies. These initiatives have not only reduced cost for these companies but also have a direct impact on reducing emissions and a positive impact on the environment.

As the demand for construction equipment management services increases across North America, Tenna has continued to invest heavily in adding resources to the team to meet the market's needs and the needs of their current customers. "Jeff's leadership is one of customer obsession and organized execution on behalf of our customers," says Austin Conti, CEO and Founder of Tenna. "This mindset and performance are what differentiates Tenna in the construction vertical. I am thrilled and proud Jeff has joined Tenna as we take the next giant step in our organizational growth."

As Tenna's primary focus and priority is that of our customer's success, Jeff's prior experiences, approach to ensuring the success of others, and his combination of gritty drive and warmth make him a perfect addition to the team.

About Tenna

Tenna goes beyond tracking. Tenna, www.tenna.com, is the construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations. We are the standard for the construction industry.

We enable you to know more. You get comprehensive, reliable tracking on a unified platform that is designed for mixed fleets. We built our solution on over 100 years of construction experience.

With more insight, you can control more. From status to assignee and maintenance, get comprehensive data on your mixed fleet. On your projects, gain more control over equipment utilization, master job costing and oversee your safety and compliance needs. At the office, gain full visibility and improved communications with the field, shop and between departments, providing full transparency from any location and better data to make purchase decisions.

And finally, with more control, you can make more. With knowledge, comes the power to make informed decisions on renting/owning/moving mixed assets. See improved utilization. Have more predictable days.

