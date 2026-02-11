Tenna Systems Raises $13.5M to Deliver Hardware-Free Spectrum Intelligence for Modern Electronic Warfare

The software-driven spectrum resilience platform transforms real-time visibility and precise geolocation of Radio Frequency Interference for defense, aerospace and mobility systems

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenna Systems , a defense technology company pioneering software-driven spectrum intelligence, today announced it has raised an oversubscribed $13.5 million seed funding round led by Costanoa, with participation from Viola Ventures, Fresh Fund, 202 Ventures and existing investors. The new funding will accelerate Tenna's expansion in the U.S. defense market, where the company has already partnered with government agencies and prime contractors to deliver hardware-free spectrum intelligence for wireless-dependent systems at global scale.

In a world where billions of dollars in defense, navigation, electronic warfare, and autonomous assets are vulnerable to connectivity gaps and Radio Frequency Interference (RFI), such as jamming and spoofing, Tenna transforms existing sensors into a unified, real-time map of the invisible domain. By turning every aircraft, drone, satellite, ship, and mobile devices into live sensors, Tenna's platform provides actionable threat warnings by pinpointing interference within 50 to 200 meters, providing defense, aerospace, and mobility systems with real-time mission-ready resilience, without the need for additional hardware.

"Much like AccuWeather but for electronic warfare, our software transforms the blizzard of sensor data into a real-time map of Radio Frequency (RF) domains. This gives our partners a ground truth in navigating the electromagnetic spectrum," said Avner Bendheim, co-founder and CEO at Tenna. "Agility is everything in the evolving world of the electromagnetic spectrum. While traditional solutions demand costly infrastructure rollouts and custom sensors, we provide a hardware-free solution that is as essential as any other mission-critical tool."

Tenna was founded by twin brothers Avner and Gabriel Bendheim. After decades leading signals intelligence (SIGINT) and electronic warfare programs, they saw that traditional, hardware-heavy systems could no longer keep pace with modern warfare's fast-moving, wireless environment. That realization led them to design their scalable, software-based solution that leverages existing signal emitters to safeguard the world's most critical wireless systems in today's congested spectrum.

Tenna currently offers three products to span the full range of real-time electronic connectivity needs:

Arena for real-time monitoring of radio frequency coverage gaps and interference.

for real-time monitoring of radio frequency coverage gaps and interference. Tracer for accurately locating interference sources and enabling targeting mitigation.

for accurately locating interference sources and enabling targeting mitigation. Halo embedded software "armor" enabling operational continuity and RF resilience.

"Tenna's founding team brings a rare mix of operational, technical, and commercial expertise," said Greg Sands, Founder and Managing Partner at Costanoa. "We believe Tenna is advancing a new era of spectrum intelligence to protect connectivity across all domains. It has the power to transform how defense partners secure wireless systems, ensuring readiness and resilience on a global scale."

Tenna is actively engaged with the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and other federal defense agencies to advance spectrum intelligence capabilities for wireless systems, as well as operational deployments with electronic warfare and SIGINT units in allied defense forces. As the company rapidly scales, it plans to more than double its headcount in the next 12 months.

To learn more or request a demo, visit: https://tennasys.com/

About Tenna Systems

Founded in 2023, Tenna Systems (formerly Tip & Cue Inc.) is a software-first spectrum intelligence company building the world's first dynamic, unified map of the electromagnetic spectrum. Tenna was founded with a singular vision: to enable seamless wireless connectivity across all domains. Drawing on decades of experience in signals intelligence (SIGINT) and electronic warfare, Tenna's technology is battlefield-proven, having been successfully deployed with U.S. allied forces in recent conflict zones. It has delivered critical operational advantages in some of the world's most contested environments, demonstrating its reliability, performance, and mission-ready design for wireless-dependent systems operating worldwide.

About Costanoa

Costanoa exists to elevate founders building companies of consequence. We lead investments from formation through Series A in Applied AI, AI Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, National Security, and Fintech. With $2.3B AUM, we're boutique by design—making fewer investments to deliver deeper expertise and operational support when it matters most: the early, defining stages of growth. For more information, please visit www.costanoa.vc .

SOURCE Tenna Systems Inc.