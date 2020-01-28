TENNA to Exhibit at World of Concrete

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TENNA, the construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations, announces that they will be exhibiting at the World of Concrete (WOC) Feb. 4-7, 2020. They will be showcasing their newest cellular GPS tracking product, the TennaMINI, as well as highlighting new features on the platform.

TENNA

"We are excited to be returning to WOC this year with our optimized platform and a new mini GPS tracker added to our product suite for construction. I believe we have the right solution to meet the growing needs of contractors who are embracing construction technologies to achieve their business goals. We built our solution for the construction industry and we will continue to develop new products and solutions that address the unique challenges faced by contractors," said Austin Conti, CEO and Co-founder of Tenna.

They invite everyone to stop by Booth N1271 to learn more about their newest GPS tracking products and family of products. Know more. Control more. Make more.

About Tenna

Tenna goes beyond tracking. Tenna, www.tenna.com, is the construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations.

We enable you to know more. You get comprehensive, reliable tracking on a unified platform that is designed for mixed fleets. We built our solution on over 100 years of construction experience.

With more insight, you can control more. From status to assignee and maintenance, get comprehensive data on your mixed fleet. On your projects, gain more control over equipment utilization, master job costing and oversee your safety and compliance needs. At the office, gain full visibility and improved communications with the field, shop and between departments, providing full transparency from any location and better data to make business decisions.

And finally, with more control, you can make more. With knowledge, comes the power to make informed decisions on renting/owning/moving mixed assets. See improved utilization. Have more predictable days.

Join the discussion on the Tenna Blog and connect with Tenna on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Contact Information:

Jolene Pierangeli

Director, Marketing

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE TENNA

Related Links

http://www.tenna.com

